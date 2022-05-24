OMNI Cultural TV FEST In Partnership With NATPE Announces Honorees For Its 3rd Annual Multiverse TV & Film Festival

(L-R) Zulay Henao, Gabrielle Walsh (Photo Credit: Paul Smith)

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Cultural TV Fest in partnership with NATPE announces it’ honorees for this year’s all-day festival on Streamworld’s metaverse on June 9, 2022. www.omniculturaltvfest.com



Omni Cultural TV Fest is a 5-Star television and film festival that merges diverse independent producers with buyers and distributors of content to showcase their ideas for television and Over-The-Top (OTT) distribution. The festival is a celebration of diversity founded in 2019 by actress, comedian and producer Kiki Melendez (Hot Tamales Live!, Journey of a Female Comic) and Emmy-winning producer Cindy Cowan (Dr. T & The Women.)



“Omni Cultural TV Fest is the culmination of many years of visualizing, planning and making strong industry alliances all with the goal of helping filmmakers go to the next level. Omni Cultural TV Fest has surpassed our own expectations, it has filled up a huge information and access gap in our communities of color” said Kiki Melendez, Co-Founder of Omni Cultural TV Festival.



“We are so excited to introduce you to our honorees and once again bring Omni Cultural Fest to wonderful creators who might not have a way to get in front of the industries’ biggest professionals” added Cindy Cowan.



The main event gives content creators the access and ability to pitch to more than 16 networks and streamers, Kontakto Management and Star Search. Attendees will also enjoy top industry panels, get access to screen this year’s selections, award show and VIP after party via avatar.



Omni Cultural TV Fest 2022 honorees will be recognized for their outstanding work on television and film. These include: Kuno Becker (From Prada to Nada) who will receive the International Icon Award, Rene Rosado (The Conners) will be recognized with The Pioneer Award, Jimmy Jean Louise (Tears of The Sun) will receive The Heroes Award, Ivette Nicole Brown (Community) will be acknowledged with Circle of Excellence Award,Nadine Velazquez (Flight) will receive The Superstar Award and Gersh Talent Agent Roy Ashton will receive The Visionary Award.



Actresses Zulay Henao (Takers) and Gabrielle Walsh (Paranormal Activity) will host the award night and will announce the best selection in 11 categories of television.



Attendees will be able to sign up now and enter the metaverse at Streamworld to build their own avatar and be ready for the main event on June 9th.