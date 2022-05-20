2022-05-20 15:30:14.303 $100,000 Scratchers Winner: 'It Felt Good'

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player scratched and matched his way to a $100,000 top prize on a “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers ticket.

It’s a favorite game for the winner, who bought the winning ticket at Rapid Roberts, 3106 W. Battlefield St., in Springfield.

When asked how he felt when he saw the prizes on his ticket add up to $100,000, he laughed and said, “It felt good.”

He plans to use some of his winnings to purchase a house.

“$100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 game with over $7 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more top prizes of $100,000.

Through Aug. 23, 2022, active Scratchers and Draw Games tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Out-of-the-Way Getaway Promotion” for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Greene County won more than $52.1 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $21.6 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed in Greene County, visit MOLottery.com.

