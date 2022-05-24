With 7.9% CAGR, Natural Food Colors Market Size worth USD 2,729.1 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Natural Food Colors Market finds that rising growing demand for clean label products among the consumers as well as increasing population demanding natural ingredient infused food, are factors that influencing the growth of Natural Food Colors Market.



The total Global Natural Food Colors Market is estimated to reach USD 2,729.1 Million by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue stood at USD 1,729.4 Million in the year 2021 and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Natural Food Colors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Carmine, Anthocyanins, Caramel, Annatto), by Source (Plant, Mineral, Micro-organism, Animal), by Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel, Emulsion), by Solubility (Water, Dye, Oil), by Application (Processed food products, Beverages), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Natural and Clean Label Products

The factors such as increasing food adulteration instances, and increasing health awareness, in addition to increasing spending power of consumers, have witnessed a significant rise in the demand for food with natural ingredients and clean labels across the globe. Thus, to grasp the opportunity, the major players engaged in the market are adopting the strategy of acquisition and merger along with focusing on regional expansion and their natural food & beverage portfolio. Thus, to make this happen, these players are investing their money heavily in the market. Hence, it is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

According to the Clean Label Alliance, it is observed that nearly 75% of consumers are willing to pay high prices for clean-label products. This is owing to the fact that these products are natural, minimally processed, consumer-friendly and organic as well as non-GMO. Hence, increasing demand for natural and clean label products, further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Natural Food Colors market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% during the forecast period.

The Natural Food Colors market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,729.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,729.1 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Natural Food Colors market.





Segmentation of the Global Natural Food Colors Market:

Type Carmine Anthocyanins Caramel Annatto Carotenoids Chlorophyll Spirulina Turmeric Beet Others

Source Plant Mineral Micro-Organism Animal

Form Liquid Powder Gel Emulsion Manufacturer Analysis

Solubility Water Dye Oil

Application Processed Food Products Beverages

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/natural-food-colors-market-1538

Increasing Demand from the End Use Industry

Natural food colours are used in several applications, such as Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, and Dairy & Frozen Products. According to Naturex, of the total drink launches in the U.S., 50% of the drinks used natural sources for colouring. Along with the increasing population across the globe with each passing day, the demand is increasing for dairy & dairy products, Confectionary and bakery products, among others. Also, consumption of beverages is increasing at its wildest level. Hence, the demand for natural food colour is increasing. Ultimately, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Natural Food Colors Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Natural Food Colors Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are adoption of the products such as carotenoids, carmines, curcumin in application such as bakery & confectionery, beverages among others. Additionally, steep-growing beverages industry in the region engaged in markets in the region is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Natural Food Colors Market:

CHR Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Döhler Group (Germany)

D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Naturex S.A. (France)

Aromata Group S. R. L (Italy)

Kalsec Inc. (U.S.)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany) (Israel)

Lycored Ltd. (Israel)

GNT Group B. V. (Netherlands)

San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc. (Japan)

Phinix International (India)

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

IFC Solutions. (U.S.) Inc.LTEC (Spain)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Natural Food Colors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Carmine, Anthocyanins, Caramel, Annatto), by Source (Plant, Mineral, Micro-organism, Animal), by Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel, Emulsion), by Solubility (Water, Dye, Oil), by Application (Processed food products, Beverages), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/natural-food-colors-market-100031

Recent Developments:

September 2021: Oterra has entered an agreement to acquire Diana Foods' color business from Symrise AG.

October 2021: Givaudan acquires natural-color maker DDW.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Natural Food Colors Market?

How will the Natural Food Colors Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Natural Food Colors Market?

What is the Natural Food Colors market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Natural Food Colors Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Natural Food Colors Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Companies Covered CHR Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Döhler Group (Germany)

D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Naturex S.A. (France)

Aromata Group S. R. L (Italy)

Kalsec Inc. (U.S.)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany) (Israel)

Lycored Ltd. (Israel)

GNT Group B. V. (Netherlands)

San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc. (Japan)

Phinix International (India)

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

IFC Solutions. (U.S.), IncOLTEC (Spain) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

