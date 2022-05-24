Pavement Preservation Work Begins on Routes 1006 and Route 4016 in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co., Inc, of Hollidaysburg, will begin work on a pavement preservation project for approximately 8.3 mile of Route 1006 (Ritchey Road) and Route 4016 (Bethel Hollow Road) on Tuesday, May 31, in West Providence and Napier townships, Bedford County.

Starting Tuesday, the contractor will begin drainage upgrades at various locations throughout the project. Work on Route 4016 is 4.17 miles and runs from Route 4014 to Route 96. And work on Route 1006 is 4.18 miles and runs from Route 2020 to Route 2020.



Work will take place under daylight flagging operations. Delays are possible within the work area.



Overall work includes pavement preservation, guiderail, drainage, signing, tree trimming, and other miscellaneous construction as needed.



All work on this $2.8 million project is expected to be completed by late-December 2022. Work is weather dependent.



Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101






