Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,602 in the last 365 days.

Pavement Preservation and Rock Slope Improvement Work Begins on Route 601 and Route 219 Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Charles J. Merlo, Inc., of Mineral Point, on Tuesday, May 31, will begin work on a project for pavement preservation on 1.22 miles of Route 601 and rock slope improvement work on Route 219 in Elk Lick, Somerset and Lincoln townships, Somerset County.

Starting Tuesday, the contractor will begin milling and paving operations on Route 601. Work limits are from Red Goose Road at the southern end to the Route 985/Roue 601 split on the north end. Motorists may see both daytime and nighttime operations taking place. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Work on Route 219 will consists of utility work in the area of the US 219 intersection with Coal Run Road to Mosser Road, this work will also be completed under daylight flagging, temporary signals will be placed in early June. Minor delays are possible.

Overall work on the Route 219 portion of this project consists of geotechnical remediation along rock slopes and upgrade the existing guiderail. Work also includes milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, pavement markings, sewer relocation, and other miscellaneous construction.

The portion of work on Route 601 is for the pavement preservation of 1.22 miles of roadway. Work includes milling and resurfacing, guiderail, drainage, pavement markings, signage upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.

Motorists are advised to watch closely for changing traffic conditions and to use caution driving through all construction zones.

All work on this $7.5 million project is expected to be completed by November 2023. Work will shut down for this season in November 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101


You just read:

Pavement Preservation and Rock Slope Improvement Work Begins on Route 601 and Route 219 Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.