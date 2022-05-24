Pavement Preservation and Rock Slope Improvement Work Begins on Route 601 and Route 219 Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Charles J. Merlo, Inc., of Mineral Point, on Tuesday, May 31, will begin work on a project for pavement preservation on 1.22 miles of Route 601 and rock slope improvement work on Route 219 in Elk Lick, Somerset and Lincoln townships, Somerset County.



Starting Tuesday, the contractor will begin milling and paving operations on Route 601. Work limits are from Red Goose Road at the southern end to the Route 985/Roue 601 split on the north end. Motorists may see both daytime and nighttime operations taking place. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.



Work on Route 219 will consists of utility work in the area of the US 219 intersection with Coal Run Road to Mosser Road, this work will also be completed under daylight flagging, temporary signals will be placed in early June. Minor delays are possible.



Overall work on the Route 219 portion of this project consists of geotechnical remediation along rock slopes and upgrade the existing guiderail. Work also includes milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, pavement markings, sewer relocation, and other miscellaneous construction.

The portion of work on Route 601 is for the pavement preservation of 1.22 miles of roadway. Work includes milling and resurfacing, guiderail, drainage, pavement markings, signage upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.



Motorists are advised to watch closely for changing traffic conditions and to use caution driving through all construction zones.



All work on this $7.5 million project is expected to be completed by November 2023. Work will shut down for this season in November 2022. Work is weather dependent.



Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





