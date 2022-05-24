When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Monday May 23rd, 2022:

Garden Cut, LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana, is recalling Garden Cut products containing 0.750z JifPeanut Butter Cup due to supplier notification of a possible Salmonella contamination (products are listed below).

Garden Cut has ceased producing and distributing products containing 0.750z JifPeanut Butter Cups.

Use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The product was distributed to seven states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Product Name Item Number / Code Item UPC Expiration Date Sweet Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct 17443 053495119986 May 25th, 2022— June 7th

2022 Tart Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct 17441 053495090186 May 25th, 2022— June 7th

2022 Celery Bites with Peanut

Butter 60z/4ct 17449 053495080705 May 25th 2022— June 3rd

2022

No other Garden Cut products are affected or are involved in this recall. This affected peanut butter is contained in a separate package labeled Jif.

Food safety remains a top priority for Garden Cut, and we have full confidence that all appropriate steps are being taken to protect our consumers. Garden Cut has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed.

If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For further information regarding the Jif

Recall, Consumers can learn more at:

https ://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-peanut-buttermay-2022

Please contact Chris Bradley by email at cbradley@indyfruit.comor by phone at 317-981-3471 for any questions related to this matter.

4501 Massachusettes Avenue - Indianapolis, Indiana 46218

Phone (317) 546-2425 Toll Free (800) 377-2425 Fax (317) 543-0521