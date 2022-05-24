Brooke Fair Releases Her Album, “The Things We Were”
Following an EP, Justin Timberlake's guitarist/producing past tracks, a single garnering over 100,000 Spotify plays and winning multiple songwriter awards, a voice for mental health and wellness, Brooke Fair has become a young talent to take notice too.
Memphis singer, and multi award-winning songwriter, Brooke Fair, releases her full length album, “The Things We Were.”
Brooke, aged 17, puts listeners at ease during Mental Health Awareness Month with her easy-listening nine-track album – inspired by love, loss, hope and inspiration for those, such as Brooke, who has suffered from bouts of anxiety and depression.
The album is produced by Matt Tutor (Derek Trucks, Eric Gales, Kenny Wayne Shepherd) and Chris Carter (Kirk Franklin, Chrisette Miller, Marcus Miller, and Jekalyn Carr), and is a follow-up to her 2018 6-track EP titled, “All Queens Wear Crowns,” with her track, “Love Songs On Loop,” garnering over 100,000 Spotify plays. “Universe,” and “I Can’t Breathe,” produced by Justin Timberlake’s guitarist/producer Elliott Ives and Scott Hardin, followed the EP.
Two tracks, “First Love,” as well as “Suck It Up,” alongside a video were released in advance of the album.
“The title track, “The Things We Were” was written while I was reeling from a bittersweet parting. At the time, I was longing for the feeling I had when we were together. I wrote the song as a sort of eulogy for who we were, as a couple. I decided to make it the title track because it embodied the album and is an ode to my pain, my growth as a person, and a celebration - though melancholy - of my past.” The album weaves through stories of love, loss and hope, with tracks relating to those who silently suffer from depression. “We need an open dialogue around mental health and wellness. It’s okay to speak up if you’re not okay,” says Brooke.
The lyrics throughout each track are powerfully expressed, with Brooke touching on every emotion while her vocal prowess pulls listeners through tender imagery of the loss of hope, longing and tender inspiration through each heart-tugging lyric.
The album was released and distributed globally by Zojak World Wide.
About Brooke Fair:
Brooke Fair is an American singer-songwriter who hails from Memphis, Tennessee and has been compared to the likes of a Taylor Swift meets Dodie Clark. Her rise as an artist began when Justin Timberlake’s guitarist, Elliott Ives took notice and began producing songs for Brooke.
She boasts an impressive collection of songwriting awards, being named Songwriter of the Year, by the Memphis Songwriters Association, along with a finalist in the International Songwriting Competition, as well as a top finalist in The John Lennon Songwriting Contest. Her last single, “First Love,” from the album, “The Things We Were” released on April 01st, and garnered international attention by winning “Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting,” in the Adult Contemporary category, of The Great American Song Contest.
The album is being released and distributed globally by Zojak World Wide.
