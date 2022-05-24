Governor Phil Scott Announces Departure of DPS Commissioner Michael Schirling

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced that Commissioner Michael Schirling will be leaving his role leading the Vermont Department of Public Safety (DPS) next month. Schirling will take a senior role at the University of Vermont, following his departure as commissioner on June 18. Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Morrison will serve as interim commissioner.

Commissioner Schirling was first appointed by Governor Scott as secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) in January 2017. In August of 2019, the Governor named Schirling to his current role leading the Department of Public Safety.

“Mike has been an extraordinary member of my Cabinet, serving in two critical roles since day one of my Administration,” said Governor Scott. “He’s dedicated, hardworking and a dependable problem solver. Mike has devoted his career to public service, and Vermonters have been fortunate to have him. I’m confident he will continue to excel at the University of Vermont.”

“It has been an honor to serve Vermont as a member of Governor Scott’s cabinet and to be a small part of such professional and dedicated teams at the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Public Safety, and the multi-agency team responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. My sincere thanks to the Governor for his confidence in allowing me to be part of such extraordinary teams. I look forward to the next chapter serving our state at Vermont’s flagship University and hope that my experience in these roles will help create even stronger bonds between Vermont’s communities and the University.”

As secretary of Commerce and Community Development, Schirling played an instrumental role in helping grow the economy and supporting communities across Vermont. The team at ACCD developed innovative strategies to retain and recruit new workforce to Vermont, bolster our relationships with Canadian partners, invest in communities and businesses, and develop strategies to address barriers to smart growth.

As commissioner of Public Safety, he was responsible for the Division of Fire Safety, Emergency Management, the Forensic Lab, and the State Police and he focused on modernizing the delivery of public safety services statewide. He also served as a member of Governor Scott’s nation-leading Covid Response Leadership Team, which has managed the State’s response to the pandemic. Schirling was particularly involved in vaccine logistics, restart efforts, testing sites and coordinating across government and with community partners.

###