First Lady and DCF Secretary recognize notable families and foster youth

May 24, 2022

Contact: Gina Paige or Jamie Keehn, 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – First Lady Kathy Evers and Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson honored six outstanding families and two foster youth during the 2022 Governor’s Foster Care Award ceremony on May 24, 2022, in the Assembly Chamber of the State Capitol.

Danielle Calhoun of Tomah, Akilah Adams of Milwaukee, Dale and Sena Gavin of Rice Lake, Mike and Mindy Mahr of Stanley, Jody and Les Muck of Fremont, and Axel and Erica Segovia of Kenosha were recognized with a 2022 Foster Parent Award for their inspiring efforts in providing care and guidance to children who need a temporary, loving home.

“For those times when children cannot remain at home, foster parents, relatives, and family friends play a critical role in not only keeping children safe, but also providing care, love and connection,” said DCF Secretary Amundson. “These individuals are some of our communities’ greatest unsung heroes, and we can never thank them enough for the important role they play in strengthening Wisconsin families and communities.”

Also recognized was Haily Howard from Mauston and Alec Spillers from Stanley who received a 2022 Foster Youth Award for overcoming challenges, boosting grades, and building positive and lasting relationships within their communities.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent or Wisconsin’s Kinship Care and Subsidized Guardianship programs, visit DCF's website or follow @WisDCF on Twitter and Facebook.

This press release is also available in a PDF format.