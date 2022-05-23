Submit Release
From Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of State Administration Council of Republic of the Union of Myanmar

AZERBAIJAN, May 23 - 23 may 2022, 14:53

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and on my own behalf, I wish to extend my warm congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and, through you, to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 104th Anniversary of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 28 May 2022.

I am confident that through our joint endeavours, the existing friendly relations between Myanmar and Azerbaijan will continue to flourish in the years ahead.

Allow me to take this opportunity to convey my best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and happiness, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing

Chairman of State Administration Council of Republic of the Union of Myanmar

