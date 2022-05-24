Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

AZERBAIJAN, May 24 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aziz Abduhakimov.

Aziz Abduhakimov conveyed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s greetings and asked the Deputy Prime Minister to extend his greetings to the President of Uzbekistan.

It was noted at the meeting that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were successfully developing in various fields - political, economic, transport and others. The sides also highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits in this regard.

During the conversation, they touched upon the importance of the selection of Shamakhi as the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World by the Organization of Turkic States and the holding of the 7th meeting of the Ministers of Tourism of the member countries of the Organization there. The sides expressed confidence that this event would contribute to the expansion of cooperation in the field of tourism between the member states of the Organization.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan to build a school in the territory of Fuzuli district liberated from Armenian occupation.

President Ilham Aliyev said that given the existence of a large number of historical sites and historical monuments of world importance in the two countries, there was good potential for expanding cooperation in the field of tourism.

The visitor pointed to the effective cooperation between relevant agencies of the two countries in the field of tourism and expressed his satisfaction with his participation in the event in Shamakhi.