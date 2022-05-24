Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States

AZERBAIJAN, May 24 - 24 may 2022, 18:15

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev.

The sides noted at the meeting that successful cooperation was underway in various directions within the Organization of Turkic States, and the role of Azerbaijan in the activities of this organization was praised.

The importance of the Organization's support for Azerbaijan's just position during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and during the Patriotic War was reiterated.

Baghdad Amreyev recalled with pleasure his visits to the liberated territories, including Shusha. The Secretary General noted that a meeting of the Ministers of Information and High Technologies of the Organization of Turkic States would be held in Baku in the coming days, and representatives of participating ministries would also attend the “TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan” Aerospace and Technology Festival. He also noted the intention to hold a large-scale business forum within the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha in June, adding that private companies and business people from the Turkic world were interested in construction projects in the liberated Karabakh and East Zangazur regions of Azerbaijan. Baghdad Amreyev said that Shusha was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023, and numerous cultural events would be held in Shusha together with Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the sides noted the importance of the selection of Shamakhi as the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World by the Organization of Turkic States for 2023 and expressed their confidence that Baghdad Amreyev's visit to Shamakhi would contribute to the expansion of cooperation between Turkic states in the field of tourism.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

A photo then was taken.

