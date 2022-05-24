Tulsa Real Estate Fund Announces its Homecoming Celebration
The Legacy Center , a property acquired through the TREF Fund, will host homecoming June 1-5, 2022.
We have a mission and vision to help the community we serve.”EAST POINT, GA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta based, Tulsa Real Estate Fund (TREF), the first Black-owned Regulation A+ Tier II Impact Fund designed to resurrect and expand Black Wall Street, announces its Homecoming celebration June 1-5, 2022, at The Legacy Center Campus, in East Point, GA, one of the real estate properties acquired through the fund.
— Jay Morrison
The Legacy Campus, which consists of 35,000 sq ft of functional space, two acres of land situated five minutes from Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson International airport, is the perfect backdrop to celebrate a grand event. The Legacy Campus is the only building in the qualified opportunity zone of East Point, Georgia, which is community-owned by 14,240 individuals!
The Homecoming kicks off Wednesday, June 1st with an opening night star-studded award ceremony formal reception where founding members and community leaders get to hear from the founder and co-founder Jay and Ernestine Morrison as they share accomplishments on the fund and the outlook of future projects. The founders will deliver the prestigious Black House Hero award, recognizing leaders who have committed to the social, political and economic education and liberation of underrepresented communities. Attendees will tour the newly renovated gallery, sip on curated cocktails and enjoy tantalizing lite bites served by local chefs.
On Thursday, June 2nd, The Gallery will host GreenLit, Atlanta's most prominent film and media mixer for creatives. This event, hosted by co-founder Ernestine Morrison, is a monthly event that brings hundreds of creatives together to network and share media projects. On Friday, June 3rd, the Black House Business Mixer & Kickback will begin at 7 PM. The first hour will consist of networking and exchanging business ideas and concepts while rounding the evening out with a DJ, lite bites, and kickback session. Saturday, June 4th is the Black House Bar-B-Que and community day, hosted by Big Brothers Anonymous, a youth mentorship program in partnership with the Obama Foundation. Guests will witness the reveal of the Center’s Community Garden and enjoy a day in the sun. Guests are invited to enjoy fresh food, carnival style desserts, music, fun, and games for the entire family. Rounding out the week of events is a worship and fellowship session at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, followed by a ticketed brunch.
"It is important to host this event," said Jay Morrison. "We have a mission and vision to help the community we serve." The Legacy Campus opened during the pandemic and was quickly met with the trials and tribulations the pandemic brought across America. Our community needs to know that we have a plan and a vision to help close the economic and financial gap in our community.”
To rsvp for any of the events, click here www.rsvp.legacycenter.com.
Tulsa Real Estate Fund
Tulsa Real Estate Fund is the first Black-owned, SEC-qualified, Tier II crowdfund and economical vehicle inspired by Tulsa's historic Black Wall Street, Okla. Tulsa Real Estate Fund is a real estate crowdfund qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that allows accredited and non-accredited investors to collectively invest and own real estate projects that yield a reasonable rate of return. The Tulsa Real Estate Fund recommends investors read its Form 1A Statement and other public reports and financials filed with the SEC for further information. TREF's Regulation can find A+ Tier II offering circular online at www.sec.gov.
Angela McCoy
Full Circle Consulting Group, LLC.
+1 818-836-4814
email us here