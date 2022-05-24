Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 05.26.22

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

1. Roll Call of Task Force Members

2. Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda

3. Independent Cost Assessment Update

4. Review of DC Water’s Lead Free DC – Basis of Cost Briefing

5. Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities

6. Reports from Subcommittees

7. Question and Answer Session

8. Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option.

To join remotely:

- WebEx >>

Event number: 2309 778 1831

Password: public

By phone:

1-650-479-3208

Access code: 230 977 81831

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].