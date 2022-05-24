Deputy PM Minh will attend 27th Conference on Future of Asia in Japan

VIETNAM, May 24 -

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Standing Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh will attend the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia and pay a working visit to Japan from May 26-27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Minh's tour will be made at the invitation of Tsuyoshi Hasebe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nikkei Inc.

Initiated in 1995, the Conference on the Future of Asia (FOA) is one of the most prestigious annual forums in Asia, hosted by Nikkei Group of Japan, capturing the attention of many senior leaders, politicians, scholars, businesses from Asian countries, as well as representatives of major economic groups globally.

Over the years, the FOA has become a forum to help provide open, multi-dimensional, diverse and integrated perspectives on many important issues in the region.

This year's edition will feature notable leaders from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Bangladesh, and Việt Nam. — VNS