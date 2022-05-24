When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 24, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 24, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Country Fresh Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Fresh Cut Fruit Snack Trays and Fruit Snack Cups

Company Announcement

SPRING, TX (MAY 23, 2022) – Country Fresh is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif® peanut butter subject to a previously announced voluntary recall initiated by J. M. Smucker Co. The pre-packaged peanut butter components may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume the products and to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

The fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing recalled peanut butter were distributed in various retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The products are in a clear, square, or round plastic package, marked with “best by” date printed on the label.

Voluntarily recalled items include the following products:

Brand Product UPC Size Best By Dates Snack Fresh Apples and Peanut Butter 0 74641 00044 6 6.5 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Snack Fresh Apple & Cheese Bites with Crackers 0 74641 32841 0 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Snack Sensations Apple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 0 74641 07336 5 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Giant Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter 6 88267 55369 1 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Wegmans Apple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter 0 77890 41413 2 4.1 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Market32 Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter 0 41735 04810 3 4.1 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the J. M. Smucker Co. recall, however none have been confirmed to be associated with Country Fresh products.

Country Fresh has suspended production of the fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif Peanut Butter while FDA and the supplier continue their investigation into the source of the problem.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit http://www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.

Consumers may also contact Country Fresh customer service at 281-453-3300 Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM CT.

Press Contact:

Bethany Hilt

Hilt Strategic Communications

Email: hiltb@hiltstrategiccommunications.com

Phone: 1+ 330.338.6633