Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,597 in the last 365 days.

TJJD youth typically experience high levels of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs); mental health treatment can help

John McGreevy, TJJD Communications

 

People with just one of these ACEs factors have a 200% to 500% increased chance of attempting suicide. At four ACEs, the chances of a suicide attempt rises to 2400% higher.
 
Studies of ACEs showed a remarkable link between childhood trauma and experiencing the adult onset of chronic disease and mental illness.
 
The CDC estimates that about 12% of the general public have four or more of these factors, raising their risk of present and future mental and physical health issues.
 
In contrast, 52% of TJJD youth in secure facilities have four or more ACES, according to agency statistics. When broken down, about 50% of TJJD boys have four or more ACEs and 87% of girls in residence have four or more.
 
Our mental health staff members in secure facilities and halfway houses serve in a support role to make sure that these youth get the assessments they need, that their case plans are just right for them, and that they get the personal and group therapy they need.
 
Their goal: To help TJJD youth move past traumatic experiences so they can better succeed in life.
 
“If any youth hits our system, they’ve had trauma,” said Scott LePor, TJJD’s Chief Medical Officer. “We’re doing everything we can to assess appropriately the root causes for their misunderstanding of how to best thrive in a healthy community and give them the tools to be successful in such a community.”
 
#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth

You just read:

TJJD youth typically experience high levels of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs); mental health treatment can help

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.