TJJD youth typically experience high levels of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs); mental health treatment can help

John McGreevy, TJJD Communications

People with just one of these ACEs factors have a 200% to 500% increased chance of attempting suicide. At four ACEs, the chances of a suicide attempt rises to 2400% higher.



Studies of ACEs showed a remarkable link between childhood trauma and experiencing the adult onset of chronic disease and mental illness.



The CDC estimates that about 12% of the general public have four or more of these factors, raising their risk of present and future mental and physical health issues.



In contrast, 52% of TJJD youth in secure facilities have four or more ACES, according to agency statistics. When broken down, about 50% of TJJD boys have four or more ACEs and 87% of girls in residence have four or more.



Our mental health staff members in secure facilities and halfway houses serve in a support role to make sure that these youth get the assessments they need, that their case plans are just right for them, and that they get the personal and group therapy they need.



Their goal: To help TJJD youth move past traumatic experiences so they can better succeed in life.



“If any youth hits our system, they’ve had trauma,” said Scott LePor, TJJD’s Chief Medical Officer. “We’re doing everything we can to assess appropriately the root causes for their misunderstanding of how to best thrive in a healthy community and give them the tools to be successful in such a community.”



