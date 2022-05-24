Global Infrared Temperature Detector Market to Reach a Worth of USD 1018.64 Million By 2030

The report entails details about the Infrared Temperature Detector market with data collected over the years with its wide-ranging analysis, also provides detailed information about market developments and overview.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ , May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by MarketQuest.biz, the global infrared temperature detector market is expected to grow from USD 439.86 million in 2021 to USD 1018.64 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The rise in covid 19 cases in the past two years, combined with the highly contagious nature of the virus, led to the increasing demand for infrared temperature detectors. These devices can measure and monitor the temperature of individuals without being in physical contact with the person, which significantly contributed to their rising popularity during the pandemic. The infrared temperature detectors are compatible with many devices, which increases the scope of their application, providing lucrative opportunities for the global infrared temperature detectors market. Temperature monitoring without contact, thermal imaging, infrared spectroscopy, and flame detection are a few applications of infrared temperature detectors. Unlike conventional devices, the use of semiconductor chips and cooling methods increases the manufacturing cost of infrared temperature detectors. The high production cost can hinder the growth of the market. The non-contact temperature monitoring is disrupted by the different variables like dust, humidity, and wind in the surrounding. Similarly the distance for monitoring temperature might also affect the results produced by the infrared temperature detectors. The risk of capturing inaccurate data can be a challenge for the infrared temperature detection markets. Technological advancements and innovations can improve the quality and effectiveness of these devices. More production with better technologies can reduce production costs and make the devices more affordable, overcoming the challenges of the infrared temperature detector market.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global infrared temperature detector market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Fluke released Endurance pyrometers in September 2020. In temperatures ranging from 50° to 3200° C, these can be utilized as specialist calibration devices.

The Omega SP-001 is a smart infrared probe designed for noncontact temperature monitoring applications such as moving material, corrosive material, and high-temperature measurement.

Market Growth & Trends



The infrared temperature detectors market witnessed increased demand due to the rising number of infections of covid 19. In the absence of vaccines, the most effective way was to monitor the populations and potential patients, protect them and prevent the spread of covid 19 in the community. An infrared temperature detector was used as a preventive measure to monitor employees, laborers, officials, students, and the general population without physical contact. The surge in demand for infrared temperature detectors will maintain the momentum it gained during the pandemic as individuals and institutions continue to rely on temperature monitoring to stay safe from the contagious virus. Also, the new technological advancements have paved the way for the use of infrared temperature detectors in the military and commercial sectors. The thermal sensing capabilities of infrared temperature detectors are utilized in security checks, monitoring troop movements, and detecting and identifying illegal activities with its thermal imaging. The application of infrared temperature detectors in infrared spectroscopy is being researched and will be exploited. These innovations that increase the scope of application for infrared temperature detectors will contribute significantly to the global infrared temperature detectors market growth.

Key Findings

In 2021, the handheld segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 250.72 million.

The type segment is divided into handheld & stationary. In 2021, the handheld segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 250.72 million.

In 2021, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 44% and market revenue of 193.53 million.

The application segment is divided into industrial, medical, & laboratory. In 2021, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 44% and market revenue of 193.53 million.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Infrared Temperature Detector Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global infrared temperature detector market, with a market share of around 35.66% and 156.85 million of the market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The infrared temperature detector market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates infrared temperature detectors in the Asia Pacific. The growing presence of manufacturers in the region can be attributed to the anticipated exponential growth in the forecast period. Also, the rising number of commercial and industrial uses of infrared temperature detectors with new technologies are gaining popularity in countries like China and India, significantly contributing to the growing Asia Pacific infrared temperature detectors market.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Market Quest has segmented the global infrared temperature detector market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Infrared Temperature Detector Market by Type:

Handheld

Stationary

Global Infrared Temperature Detector Market by Application:

Industrial

Medical

laboratory

About the report:

The global infrared temperature detector market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

