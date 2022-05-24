Men's Organic Boxers Canada - Frank And Oak's Cotton Boxer Briefs Collection Launched

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Canadian sustainable fashion brand Frank And Oak has introduced its collection of high-quality men’s underwear for sale online. The collection comprises several different styles of underwear and designs such as classic trunks, boxer briefs, striped trunks, and classic briefs. It is available in navy, grey, black, brown, and dark red, and in sizes S, M, L, and XL. Readers can browse the entire collection by heading over to: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-underwear?.

A spokesperson for the company said: “All of our products are built using materials sourced with techniques that care for the environment. For some of our outerwear products, we use polyester fabric composed of yarns made from discarded plastic, mainly bottles. The hard plastic is shredded down into miniature chips, which are spun into new polyester yarn, and woven into fabrics. That process cleans large quantities of plastic waste from the local ecological systems where we source from. We consider this a feather in our cap as we are making a real difference in the lives of everyone on this beautiful planet. This trend to care for nature continues when it comes to our innerwear as it is either made from organic cotton or recycled nylon combined with a small percentage of Spandex. The organic cotton used in our products is responsibly grown and harvested with sustainable methods. The recycled nylon used for some of the underwear in our men’s collection is composed of nylon fibres made from discarded nylon textiles re-spun into new yarns, reducing the use of resources. So, when you buy any product from us, you can be confident that you are investing in a company that not only provides you with comfortable and stylish clothes but also does a lot of good when it comes to caring for biodiversity and the wellness of the ecosystem. Head over to our website and browse all our collections of innerwear and outerwear today.”

As previously announced, the items in the men’s underwear collection have a lot of features that enhance their comfort and wearability. One such example, that is present on all the products in its collection, is an elastic waistband that is engineered to fit snugly and to keep the experience of wearing them throughout the day as comfortable as possible. All the products are machine washable to make them easy to maintain.

Frank And Oak is a certified B Corp since 2019. This certification officially recognizes the company’s pledge to meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. It was founded in Montreal in 2012 with a mission to create an apparel brand that would speak to a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs. In 2022, the company is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has said that it has several new projects and initiatives in the pipeline that aim to live up to the promise it made during its inception.

The company’s spokesperson said: “In today's world, clothing reflects how we live our lives. As a human-centric brand, our product is put into action to enable our community to enjoy daily life experiences without the moral dilemma of weighing down the planet. We prioritize quality and purpose over quantity by bringing back iconic pieces that withstand the test of time and trends. Each item is crafted with innovative materials and details to provide lasting service to the wearer. To celebrate our anniversary and our pledge to durability, we are entering a new era in Frank and Oak's history with revisited pieces from our iconic Smart-Layer collection. Stay updated about these radical reinventions by following us on our website or our social media pages.”

Customers can look up the complete collection of sustainable underwear for men on the Canadian brands' official website: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/men

