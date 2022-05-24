ADOT to improve safety along 22 miles of SR 260 near Heber-Overgaard

HEBER-OVERGAARD, AZ – Starting this week, the Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a project along a 22-mile stretch of State Route 260 west of Heber-Overgaard to improve roadway safety.

The improvement project includes increasing the shoulder-width on each side of the highway by 5 feet, making guardrail improvements, extending and improving drainage systems and making pavement repairs.

Work will begin near Heber-Overgaard at Shore Bridge Trail at milepost 305, and crews will move west toward Rim Road at milepost 282.

Beginning this week through June 3, drivers near Heber-Overgaard can expect SR 260 to be narrowed to one lane only with alternating east- and westbound travel between Forest Road 210 and Shore Bridge Trail from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 5 a.m. to noon Fridays. No weekend work is scheduled.

Flaggers and a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone.

Crews will work in segments of several miles at a time along the 22-mile project area. Work is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Also starting later this summer is a project to improve pavement along 10 miles of SR 260 from milepost 272, which is about 20 miles east of the junction with SR 87 in Payson, and Old Rim Road at milepost 283. The project includes removing the existing pavement and replacing it with new asphalt.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/260-Rim.