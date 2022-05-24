7th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Davis circuit judge vacancy in Clay County





24 May 2022





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 3 of the Seventh Judicial Circuit (Clay County) that will be created by the June 2, 2022, retirement of Judge K. Elizabeth Davis.





There are six applicants, of whom one indicates she is female and five indicate they are male. One reports being a minority applicant. One applicant works in the private sector; three work in the public sector; and two are employed in both the public and private sectors. The average age of the applicants is 46 years.





Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all six applicants.





Louis Angles Paemon L.H. Aramjoo Mark C. Ellebracht Calan T. McConkey Alisha D. O'Hara Daniel L. White

The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Clay County Courthouse, 11 South Water Street, Liberty, Missouri. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC or local public safety guidelines.





Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 3 of the Seventh Judicial Circuit.





Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Kate Noland and James Thompson Jr.; and lay members Lisa Essig and Noel Shull.





Contact person: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600





