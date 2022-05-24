MiCamp Solutions President Micah Kinsler Named a Titan 100
Company Rolls Out New Point of Sale Program, Saving Merchants Thousands of DollarsPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiCamp President Micah Kinsler has been selected as a 2022 Titan 100, one of Phoenix’s Top Awards for CEOs and C-Level Executives, as a result of demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in his field. The 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies collectively employ more than 91,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion dollars in annual revenues, an impressive set of statistics.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100, including Micah Kinsler, for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be named a Titan 100, especially in a year with such fierce competition,” Kinsler said. “I look forward to continuing to serve, not just the Phoenix market, but nationwide and beyond. It is gratifying to see, every day, the companies and nonprofits that are saving money through MiCamp Solutions.”
MiCamp has also launched a new free point of sale (POS) program. This revolutionary program puts the merchant first, allowing the merchant to process credit cards using a cash discount program. This option was currently unavailable anywhere in the industry until now.
Benefits of MiCamp’s POS Program includes:
• Free POS placement program with a signed merchant agreement
• Merchant owns the equipment (not a lease program)
• Free training and on-site installation
• 24/7 onshore customer service
• Existing partners include (but are not limited to): RPower, PAR/Brink, Touch Bistro, onePOS, Tabit POS
• Partner with a company’s POS vendor of choice
“Our new point of sale program frees companies from being beholden to their current POS system, thereby saving them substantial amounts of money by taking advantage of MiCamp’s revolutionary offer that incorporates WAVit, our cash discount program. Costs are cut in a variety of ways, including giving the merchant ownership of the POS equipment rather than continually leasing it,” Kinsler said. “Our goal is to constantly reinvent aspects of the merchant experience for greater efficiency and effectiveness so that there are more and more ways for the client to save money.”
For more information on MiCamp Solutions, contact 800-396-0246 or visit https://www.micamp.com.
About MiCamp Solutions
A financial technology firm, MiCamp Solutions is a trusted, worldwide leader for secure payment processing solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company now has 25,000 clients world-wide, and processes 15 billion payments annually. MiCamp provides consulting and custom application engineering services designed to provide its merchants and partners relief from the payment pain points they are experiencing. The company’s extensive experience spans the entire spectrum of the global electronic payments industry and are utilized in conjunction with its core principles—Be Elite, Competitive, Reliable, Secure and Transparent. MiCamp always stands by its commitment to its clients, wanting to be “Your Best Relationship in Business.” It is a Top 5 Fiserv ISO and Fiserv Chairman’s Circle Member. For more information, visit www.micamp.com.
###
Beth McRae
The McRae Agency
+1 602-330-1996
email us here