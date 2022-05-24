May 24, 2022 - Virginia to Receive $384,736.40 From Ford Motor Company

Commonwealth of Virginia

VIRGINIA TO RECEIVE $384,736.40 FROM FORD MOTOR COMPANY

~Attorney General Miyares announced a settlement with Ford for allegedly misrepresenting the fuel economy of 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and payload capacity of 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks~

RICHMOND—Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that Virginia will receive $384,736.40 from a multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company (“Ford”) to resolve allegations that Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of model year 2013–2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.

“Virginians should be able to trust car manufacturers’ information as advertised about their vehicles. Ford exaggerated the C-Max hybrids’ fuel efficiency and Super Duty trucks’ payload capacity, misleading Virginia consumers. A key component of my office is protecting Virginia consumers, and I’m pleased we were able to reach a fair agreement with Ford,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The investigation revealed that Ford made several misleading representations about 2013–2014 C-Max hybrids including:

Misrepresenting the distance consumers could drive on one tank of gas;

Marketing that driving style would not impact real world fuel economy; and

Claiming superior real-world fuel economy compared to other hybrids.

Additionally, Ford’s deceptive and misleading “Best-in-Class” payload claims on its 2011–2014 Super Duty pick-up trucks, which includes the F-250, F-350, and F-450 models, were investigated. Ford:

Devised a deceptive calculation for payload capacity that omitted standard items (such as the spare wheel, tire and jack, center flow console, and radio);

Advertised its Super Duty pick-up trucks as having “Best-in-Class” payload (of 194 pounds) based on that deceptive calculation; and

Sold Super Duty pick-up trucks to individual consumers that could not meet the “Best-in-Class payload claim.

The settlement ensures that Ford will not make false or misleading advertising claims about the fuel economy or payload capacity of any of its vehicles. It was led by Oregon, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Vermont and Arizona, and joined by the Attorneys General of 35 other states and jurisdictions.