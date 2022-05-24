WYDOT to resume bridge and pavement work on I-80 in west Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Reiman Corp. are scheduled to resume work on Interstate 80 in west Laramie starting Tuesday, May 31st, weather permitting.

Work will take place between the Third Street and Curtis Street interchanges (mile markers 310-313) in both eastbound and westbound lanes. Crews will be replacing concrete slabs, paving shoulders, and placing a high performance wearing course, which helps preserve the new pavement and gives better traction.

The bridges will be treated with an epoxy overlay this year which helps preserve the driving surface of the deck.

Motorists on the interstate should expect lane closures, speed limit reductions and construction activity near the highway, especially around each structure. Local traffic may want to consider alternative routes to avoid construction-related delays, including using Snowy Range Road or Curtis Street.

Recreationists using the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail should not encounter any construction activity where the Laramie River crosses under the interstate this year.

Project scheduling is dependent on weather conditions and material and equipment availability.