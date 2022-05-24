EU Ethylene Glycol Market Report: Production, Suppliers, Byers and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

/EIN News/ -- Companies Mentioned in the Report: DuPont, Akzo Nobel, BASF, SABIC, Shell, Mitsubishi Corporation, Dow, INEOS, Sinopec, Reliance Industries, Huntsman, Kuwait Petroleum Corp., Clariant AG, Formosa Corp., Lotte Chemical, ADM Company, Ashland Inc., Cargill Inc., LyondellBasell Industries, Univar, H.B. Fuller, Vinmar International, Indorama Ventures, MEGlobal, HELM AG, Oxxynova Gmbh, Terra Calidus Gmbh, Chemnovatic Sp. Z O.O. Sp. K., Norchem, Hunan Jiatai Chemical Co., Qingdao Jingsheng Chemicals Co.



NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Ethylene Glycol - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Ethylene Glycol Market Statistics

Imports $1,479.5 Million USD Exports $963.6 Million USD Top Importers Belgium, Germany, Spain Top Exporters Belgium, Germany, Netherlands

The EU ethylene glycol market was estimated at approx. $2.7B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

Germany, Italy and Poland were the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2021, with a combined 48% share of the total market. Spain, Belgium, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Romania lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 33%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Ethylene Glycol Consumption by Country

Consumption of ethylene glycol (ethanediol) in the European Union was estimated at approx. 3.1M tonnes in 2021. Germany constituted the country with the largest volume of ethylene glycol consumption, comprising approx. 29% of total volume. Moreover, ethylene glycol consumption in Germany exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest consumer, Italy, twofold. The third position in this ranking was taken by Poland (284K tonnes), with a 9% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Ethylene Glycol Production

In 2021, approx. 2.4M tonnes of ethylene glycol were produced in the European Union. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.6% from 2011 to 2021. The countries with the highest volumes of ethylene glycol production in 2021 were Germany, Belgium and Italy, with a combined 64% share of total production.

Over the past decade, the most notable rate of growth in terms of ethylene glycol production, amongst the key producing countries, was attained by Italy (+16.7%), while ethylene glycol production for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Ethylene Glycol Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of ethylene glycol (ethanediol) increased by 20% to 1.1M tonnes, rising for the second year in a row after three years of decline. From 2011 to 2021, exports, however, showed a pronounced slump.

In value terms, exports soared from $528M in 2020 to $964M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Exports attained the maximum at $1.7B in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, the supplies remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

Belgium was the main exporter of ethylene glycol in the European Union, with the volume of exports resulting at 777K tonnes, which was approx. 68% of total exports in 2021. Germany (161K tonnes) ranks second in terms of the total exports with a 14% share, followed by the Netherlands (11%). Spain (28K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Belgium ($620M) remains the largest ethylene glycol supplier in the European Union, comprising 64% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($143M), with a 15% share of total exports. It was followed by the Netherlands, with a 13% share.

From 2011 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in Belgium stood at -5.7%. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Germany (+0.7% per year) and the Netherlands (-8.1% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the ethylene glycol export price in the European Union amounted to $848 per tonne, increasing by 52% against the previous year. Average prices varied noticeably amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in the Netherlands ($989 per tonne) and Spain ($943 per tonne), while Belgium ($798 per tonne) and Germany ($888 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (-1.6%), while the other leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.

EU Ethylene Glycol Imports

For the third year in a row, the European Union recorded growth in supplies from abroad of ethylene glycol, which increased by 2% to 1.9M tonnes in 2021. In general, imports recorded a relatively flat trend pattern from 2011 to 2021.

In value terms, ethylene glycol imports surged to $1.5B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Over the past decade, imports recorded a noticeable shrinkage.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Belgium (496K tonnes), Germany (340K tonnes), Spain (273K tonnes) and Lithuania (247K tonnes) represented the major importer of ethylene glycol (ethanediol) in the European Union, comprising 73% of total volume. The Netherlands (140K tonnes) occupied a 7.5% share of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by Italy (6.3%). France (70K tonnes) held a relatively small share of total supplies.

In value terms, the largest ethylene glycol importing markets in the European Union were Belgium ($375M), Germany ($266M) and Spain ($212M), with a combined 58% share of total purchases.

In terms of the main importing countries, Spain, with a CAGR of +2.7%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports from 2011 to 2021, while purchases for the other leaders experienced a decline in the imports figures.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the ethylene glycol import price in the European Union amounted to $799 per tonne, with an increase of 53% against the previous year. Average prices varied noticeably amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in the Netherlands ($854 per tonne) and France ($848 per tonne), while Italy ($752 per tonne) and Belgium ($757 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (-2.2%), while the other leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

