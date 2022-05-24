Community Oncology Services Market Players Are Implementing New Technologies To Improve Treatment Efficiency As Per The Business Research Company's Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers community oncology services market size, community oncology services market forecasts, major community oncology services companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the community oncology services market, the adoption of new technology to achieve complete or partial remission of malignant cells in the body is gaining popularity among the community oncology practices market trends. The advancement in research to identify targeted therapies and stem cell transplants are more focused areas in the oncology space. Biomarkers can help determine the best therapy for patients to provide optimal outcomes during the entire course of treatment. In addition, the precision oncology field helps to identify the available targeted therapies and their use. Oncompass Medicine uses AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based algorithms to match genetic mutations found in patients’ tumor samples with effective targeted cancer therapies. The use of AI ensures that patients can receive precise targeted therapy for each specific type of cancer. For instance, in December 2021, Sanofi entered into an agreement to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company leveraging its proprietary, clinically validated XTEN and innovative universal protease-releasable masking technology platform, Pro-XTENTM, to detect and build transformative T-cell engagers (TCE) and cytokine treatment for patients with cancer.



The global community oncology services market size is expected to grow from $70.06 billion in 2021 to $70.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7%. Community oncology services market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $74.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.5%.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the community oncology services market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1,898,160 new cancer cases and 608,570 cancer deaths were projected to occur in the United States in 2021. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases.

Major players in the community oncology services market are Community Care Physicians P.C., Nebraska Cancer Specialists, US Oncology, Inc. (McKesson Corporation), Tufts Medical Center, Doctors Medical Center, Oncology Specialists, S.C., and Baptist Cancer Center.

The global community oncology services market is segmented by type into small community oncology clinics, medium community oncology clinics, large community oncology clinics; by cancer type into breast cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, pancreatic cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, others; by therapy type into medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, others.

North America was the largest region in the community oncology services market in 2021. The fastest-growing regions in the community oncology services market will be Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The regions covered in the community oncology services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide community oncology services market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, community oncology services market segments and geographies, community oncology services market trends, community oncology services market drivers, community oncology services market restraints, community oncology services market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

