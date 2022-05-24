GlobalData Plc: Construction Market Forecast of Asia-Pacific – Bundle Reports Collection

GlobalData Plc has announced the latest construction market forecast reports bundle for the Asia-Pacific

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Construction Market in Asia-Pacific market report compendium provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Asia-Pacific construction industry. With historical and forecast valuations of the industry, featuring details of key growth drivers. It also explores segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector.



The report analyzes the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. It also explores the listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants.

Future of Construction Market in Asia-Pacific

Construction Market in Taiwan - The construction market size in Taiwan was valued at $65.1 billion in 2020 and is forecast to record growth of more than 3% during the period 2021-2025. The industry is expected to retain its growth momentum in the final quarter of 2021, supported by the relatively low COVID-19 infections, coupled with progress in the country’s vaccination drive. Residential construction represented the largest sector in Taiwan’s construction market in 2020, followed by infrastructure, energy and utilities, industrial, commercial and institutional.

For more insights, download a free bundle report sample

Construction Market in the Philippines - The construction market size in the Philippines was valued at $54 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at an AAGR of more than 7% during the period 2023-2026. The Philippines construction market growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investments in transport, electricity, and housing projects.

For more insights, download a free bundle report sample

Construction Market in South Korea - The construction market size in South Korea was valued at $228.4 billion in the year 2021. The market is expected to grow at an AAGR of more than 3% during the period 2023-2026. Residential construction represented the largest sector in South Korea’s construction market in the year 2021.

For more insights, download a free bundle report sample

Construction Market in Vietnam - The construction market size in Vietnam was valued at $76.1 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at an AAGR of 8% during the period 2023-2026. The construction market growth in Vietnam will be supported by investment on transport, electricity, housing, and manufacturing projects.

For more insights, download a free bundle report sample

Construction Market in Australia - The Australia construction market size was valued at $169.4 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at an AAGR of more than 2% during 2023-2026. Residential construction represented the largest sector in Australia’s construction market in the year 2021.

For more insights, download a free bundle report sample

Asia-Pacific Construction Market Overview

Asia-Pacific Construction Market Market Size AAGR Taiwan Construction Market $65.1 billion (2020) >3% (2021-2025) Philippines Construction Market $54 billion (2021) >7% (2023-2026) South Korea Construction Market $228.4 billion (2021) >3% (2023-2026) Vietnam Construction Market $76.1 billion (2021) >8% (2023-2026) Australia Construction Market $169.4 billion (2021) >2% (2023-2026)

Reports Included

Reasons to buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using GlobalData’s standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using GlobalData’s critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

FAQs

What was the Taiwan construction market size in 2020?

The construction market size in Taiwan was valued at $65.1 billion in 2020.

What is the Taiwan construction market growth rate?

The construction market in Taiwan is projected to grow at an AAGR of more than 3% during the period 2021-2025.

What was the Philippines construction market size in 2021?

The construction market size in the Philippines was valued at $54 billion in 2021.

What is the Philippines construction market growth rate?

The construction market in the Philippines is projected to grow at an AAGR of more than 7% during the period 2023-2026.

What was the South Korea construction market size in 2021?

The construction market size in South Korea was valued at $228.4 billion in 2021.

What is the South Korea construction market growth rate?

The construction market in South Korea is projected to grow at an AAGR of more than 3% during the period 2023-2026.

What was the Vietnam construction market size in 2021?

The construction market size in Vietnam was valued at $76.1 billion in 2021.

What is the Vietnam construction market growth rate?

The construction market in Vietnam is projected to grow at an AAGR of more than 8% during the period 2023-2026.

What was the Australia construction market size in 2021?

The construction market size in Australia was valued at $169.4 billion in 2021.

What is the Australia construction market growth rate?

The construction market in Australia is projected to grow at an AAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period 2023-2026.

Other Bundle Reports

The Future of the Construction Market in the Americas – Click h ere

The Future of Food Service in Europe – Click here

The Future of the Cards and Payments Market in Europe – Click h ere

The Future of the Global Mining Market – Click h ere

The Future of Disruptive Tech Themes in Defense – Click here





About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400



