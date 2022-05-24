RWB Construction Management Examines the Causes and Impact of the 2022 Concrete Shortage
Where has all the Concrete Gone? RWB Construction Management explainsMANAKAOAN, FLORIDA, US, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cement is older than humanity, having naturally formed on earth over ten million years ago, when burnt limestone reacted with shale. Many historians credit the use of cement with the advancement of our modern society. Cement transformed architecture throughout the Roman Empire, making it possible to build elaborate structures and designs. Just over two hundred years ago, Portland Cement was invented by burning ground limestone and clay together, which has remained the most popular used for concrete production. Driving the Industrial Revolution, concrete took a historic step with the inclusion of embedded metal to form ferroconcrete. Reinforced concrete combines the bendable strength of metal and the compressional strength of concrete to withstand heavy loads, making it ideal for large projects. Today the world uses over 30 billion tons of concrete annually, and this number is expected to grow.
A multitude of factors have seriously impacted the concrete supply chain on a global scale. Cutbacks and maintenance delays during the pandemic continue to disrupt access to this prized building material. Labor is already scarce and more than twenty major cement plants in the United States are up for employment negotiations in 2022. An ongoing shortage of licensed truck drivers means what little concrete plants produce is taking longer than usual to reach consumers. On top of all else, the demand has been extremely strong, with ongoing growth in both residential and commercial production projected to grow for years to come.
The RWB Construction Management team are well recognized in South Florida for overcoming global construction issues. RWB’s team deals with specific situations as they arise by isolating the immediate problem, identifying a plan, and implementing calendar changes to correct schedules. RWB Management maintains close contact with material suppliers and subcontractors, keeping them well-informed of inventory changes. They work with leading industry concrete suppliers and contractors to guarantee their client’s get the best quality and timing.
RWB Construction Management regularly use S&D Shell Contracting to meet their client’s concrete needs. S&D’s core values include safety, professionalism, and honesty, and they have a reputation for customer service. S&D Contracting excels at massive coastal projects, having over three decades of experience. Todd, a leader at S&D, had this to say about the recent shortages, “Currently, Florida is struggling to handle the influx required to produce cement. Florida has become dependent on imports to fill the concrete supply need. Quarantine, war, and supply chain issues overseas all impact shipments to the United States. We are working nonstop to overcome these problems.
Communication is a staple component at RWB Construction Management. Their team meets frequently to discuss clients’ present and future needs to be ahead of the game. RWB Construction Management uses industry-leading measurement services, and they regularly review order details for accuracy. Their team implements field-proven software and has a fulltime Chief Technology Officer to remain updated on all improvements. Despite the shortages of materials, Robert Burrage and his team continue to demonstrate success through hard work, communication, and consistency.
Robert Burrage
RWB Construction Management
+1 561-270-1808
info@rwbconstructionmgmt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other