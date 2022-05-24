Human Microbiome Market is expected to foster up to a landmark of USD 1318.72 Million by 2030 with a CAGR value of around 31.08%.

A group of expert researchers from Strategic Market Research have elucidated that the Market for Human Microbiome was USD 88.06 million in 2020 & is likely to reach a substantial landmark of nearly USD 1318.72 million in 2030 with a robust CAGR value of around 31.08%. Let us make you acquainted with the pivotal statistics provided below.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Human Microbiome comprises archaea, viruses, bacteria, & eukaryotes which reside within & outside our body system. These organisms have a major impact on human physiology, thereby contributing to the enhancement or impairment of various immune and metabolic functions. The major factors that are promoting the growth of the Global Human Microbiome Market are the continuous increase in Industry-Institute Partnerships, rise in the number of lifestyle diseases, growing technological advancements in metagenomics, and rising focus on human Microbiome therapies, and next-generation sequencing. In terms of Application, the Therapeutics segment led the market growth in 2020 with a share of around 67.14% & based on region, North America comprehensively held the largest market share of around 41.22%. However, the Asia-Pacific region was regarded as the fastest-growing segment with a robust CAGR value.







The report published by Strategic Market Research on Human Microbiome Market is segmented based on:

Product

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Drugs





Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics





Disease Type

Metabolic

Infectious

Endocrine





Regions:

North America

· USA

· Mexico

· Canada

· Rest of North America





Europe

· Germany

· France

· Russia

· Switzerland

· U.K

· Finland

· Turkey

· Netherlands

· Belgium

· Spain

· Italy

· Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

· China

· India

· Indonesia

· Thailand

· Japan

· South Korea

· Singapore

· Malaysia

· Philippines

· Australia

· New Zealand

· Rest of APAC





LAMEA

· Brazil

· Saudi Arabia

· Uruguay

· Argentina

· Rest of LAMEA





Key factors propelling the Market Growth:

The crucial factors that are responsible for the propulsion of the Global Human Microbiome Market growth are the continuous rise in the number of lifestyle diseases, increase in the focus on human Microbiome therapies, rapidly growing technological advancements in next-generation sequencing and metagenomics, etc. The Cleveland Clinic has stated that almost 80% of the chronic diseases that occur globally are driven by the lifestyle factors such as dieting & exercising. Also, Lifestyle diseases have affected approximately 75 % of the total population across the globe.





Apart from these, some of the crucial factors include a rise in the usage of Lightweight materials to improve safety & efficiency and the continuing trend of self-cleaning technologies.









In terms of Product, the ‘Drugs segment dominated the market in all respects.

In terms of Product, the market is fragmented into Prebiotics, Probiotics, Medical Foods, & Drugs. The ‘Drugs’ segment comprehensively dominated the market with a total share of almost 52.14% in 2020. The rising number of human microbiome-based therapeutic products in the clinical trials along with increased funding to develop microbiome-based medications are augmenting the segment growth widely throughout the estimated period of 2020-2030. NCBI had delineated that the human microbiota, is composed of 10-100 trillion symbiotic microbial cells that reside in each person & play a pivotal role in the betterment of human health.





Based On Application, the Therapeutics segment held the maximum share of the market in 2020

For Application, the market has been segmented into Therapeutics and Diagnostics. The ' Therapeutics ' segment significantly held the largest market share of around 67.14%. Therapeutic manipulation of the human microbiome is regarded as a rapidly advancing field, and these treatments are capable of reversing a damaged, dysbiotic microbiome and are also highly effective in managing certain human diseases. All of these factors are enhancing the growth of this segment across the globe. As per INTERGRIS Health, dysbiotic microbiomes respond quickly to a change in diet, and the lifespan of a microbe exists for only 20 minutes.

On the other hand, the ‘Diagnostics segment held the fastest growth rate from 2020-to 2030 due to the rise of scientific & technological innovations in human genome mapping & the emergence of omics technologies.





By Disease Type, the ‘Infectious’ segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.

In terms of Disease Type, the market has been ramified into Metabolic, Infectious, and Endocrine. The 'Infectious' segment held the most significant proportion of the market share in 2020. The vital factors that are accelerating the growth of this segment are the rise in the need for specific bacterial-targeted therapy for infectious diseases, the rising incidence of infections due to scarcity of antibiotic treatments, & the increase in the number of clinical trials for target-specific microbiome-based therapies. The World Health Organization has declared that infectious diseases have become one of the major factors of all mortalities that occur worldwide. Infectious diseases kill around 17 million people per year across the globe.





North America continued to dominate the Human Microbiome market:-

Based on Region, North America dominated the market in all respects with a share of almost 41.22% & is likely to continue its era of dominance throughout the forecasted frame of time. The prevalence of highly advanced healthcare facilities and increased investment from the major players in the healthcare sector is fuelling the market growth in this region. The Center for Medicare & Medicaid services asserted that the expenditure on the health care sector in the United States grew by 9.7 percent in 2020, reaching a staggering amount of USD 4.1 trillion or USD 12,530 per person. Also the health expenditure in USA accounted for up to 19.7 percent of the total share of the nation's Gross Domestic Product.

On the other hand, the APAC or Asia Pacific region showed the fastest rate of growth with a robust CAGR due to better rising awareness, a rise in medical tourism, an increase in government initiatives, and a substantial rise in funding for R&D activities, etc.





List of key players that are prevailing in the Human Microbiome Market worldwide:

AOBiome

Seres Therapeutics

4D Pharma

Enterome Biosciences SA

Metabiomics Corp. (BioSpherex LLC)

Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

Osel, Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co.

Second Genome

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences

Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals





Kindly go through and get access to our comprehensive coverage of myriad number of healthcare reports published in the last three months:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/reports/healthcare





Recent Developments:

On Jan 7th 2022, Ferring Pharmaceuticals successfully launched its Ferring’s Microbiome Health Index, a promising tool that accurately measures disrupted gut microbiota after the subsequent gut microbiota restoration and antibiotic treatments. The Microbiome Health Index was developed by Ferring pharmaceuticals to manage the various risks that are associated with antibiotic administration & providing proper guidance for the development of live biotherapeutic products.

On Dec 9th 2021, 4D Pharma announced its new faecal microbiome analysis for the completion of the Phase II trial of Blautix (MRx1234) as a treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D) or constipation (IBS-C). The Phase II study was regarded as a randomized, multicentre & double-blind trial that enrolled around 353 patients suffering from IBS-C or IBS-D. The patients were treated for 8 weeks with either placebo or Blautix. Microbial Co-Occurrence and Microbiome composition network analysis were performed on approximately 949 faecal samples of four study treatment groups (IBS-C placebo-treated study, IBS-C Blautix-treated study, IBS-D placebo-treated study, IBS-D Blautix-treated study,) at baseline (week 0), mid-treatment (4th week), end of treatment (8th week), and wash-out (12th week) stages.





