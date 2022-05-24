Secretary Bartenfelder Announces “Unsung Hero of Maryland Agriculture” Award for April 2022

May 24, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 24, 2022) – Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder has announced Max and Katherine Dubansky of Garrett County as the recipients of the second “Unsung Heroes of Maryland Agriculture” award.

Owners of Backbone Farm in Oakland, MD, the Dubansky’s have been leaders of innovation in sustainable agriculture practices, from farm to table. They are also active in teaching the next generation of Maryland farmers through internship opportunities on their farm.

“The Dubansky’s symbolize what hard work and dedication can do for agriculture,” said Secretary Bartenfelder. “I am honored to shine a spotlight on their accomplishments in Western Maryland and what they have done for the Maryland ag community. Our industry can remain strong thanks to farms like Backbone Farm and knowledgeable leaders like Max and Katherine. I thank them for their continued support.”

The “Unsung Heroes of Maryland Agriculture” award was created to honor the contributions of Marylanders working in various roles in the farming and food production industries. The department is accepting nominations on a rolling basis. To submit nominations, please fill out this form or contact Denise Burrell at denise.burrell@maryland.gov.

