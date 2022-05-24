Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,470 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Bartenfelder Announces “Unsung Hero of Maryland Agriculture” Award for April 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 24, 2022) – Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder has announced Max and Katherine Dubansky of Garrett County as the recipients of the second “Unsung Heroes of Maryland Agriculture” award.   

Owners of Backbone Farm in Oakland, MD, the Dubansky’s have been leaders of innovation in sustainable agriculture practices, from farm to table. They are also active in teaching the next generation of Maryland farmers through internship opportunities on their farm.  

“The Dubansky’s symbolize what hard work and dedication can do for agriculture,” said Secretary Bartenfelder. “I am honored to shine a spotlight on their accomplishments in Western Maryland and what they have done for the Maryland ag community. Our industry can remain strong thanks to farms like Backbone Farm and knowledgeable leaders like Max and Katherine. I thank them for their continued support.”  

The “Unsung Heroes of Maryland Agriculture” award was created to honor the contributions of Marylanders working in various roles in the farming and food production industries. The department is accepting nominations on a rolling basis. To submit nominations, please fill out this form or contact Denise Burrell at denise.burrell@maryland.gov.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

Secretary Bartenfelder Announces “Unsung Hero of Maryland Agriculture” Award for April 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.