BlackWater is the Leading Mining-As-A-Service Company for Bitcoin Mining Operations
The company offers full-service hosting with a 100% uptime guaranteeLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackWater is one of the leading hosting companies for bitcoin mining operations. The company's mission is to make bitcoin mining accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise or experience. They offer turnkey solutions for anyone looking to get into the bitcoin mining game.
Bitcoin has been making waves in the financial world over the past few years. Its unique cryptographic algorithm has become a global phenomenon with a market cap of over $10 billion. While many people are familiar with buying and selling bitcoins, not as many people are aware of bitcoin mining. Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are created. Miners use powerful computers to solve complex mathematical problems, and when they find a solution, they receive a reward in bitcoins.
As the cryptocurrency markets continue to evolve, it's becoming more and more important to have a partner that you can rely on for expert advice and custom-fit services. Aligned incentives are important to consider when looking for a mining partner. BlackWater is incentivized to maximize client returns because its success is based on a simple model: the more money clients make, the more money the BlackWater team makes.
To that end, BlackWater offers some of the best rates in the industry on both hardware and energy. Furthermore, they have a team of experts who perform monthly maintenance on all rigs and offer 24/7 customer support. BlackWater also provides interest-free funding for the first year and monthly distributions of mining profits straight to the client's crypto wallet.
BlackWater provides a much-needed service to those who want to participate in the digital financial markets. By offering 24/7 full technician support and regular maintenance, they can ensure that their clients' equipment is always up and running. They also offer daily or monthly payouts, depending on the pool, so that their clients can receive their earnings quickly and easily. Furthermore, BlackWater's superior uptime is thanks to its location in the middle of seven sub-stations in Las Vegas, Nevada. This allows them to get clients' equipment up and running in the right environment faster than their competitors.
Blackwater is highly proven and trusted- built by technology and financial experts. The team's telecom background has helped them implement enterprise-grade security standards across hardware and physical surroundings. The company has exclusive partnerships with vendors to get the latest equipment at the best price to maximize your uptime and, as a result, ROI.
"At BlackWater, we provide our clients with everything they need to succeed in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. We have the experience and knowledge to help you navigate these complex markets, from mining rigs and software to customized marketing plans," said Marcello Cantu, BlackWater's CEO. "With our Mining-As-A-Service capabilities, we take all the hassle out of starting or expanding your cryptocurrency mining operation. So if you're looking for a partner that can help you succeed in this rapidly changing landscape, look no further. We're here to help you every step of the way."
For more information, visit blackwater.co.
END
Marcello Cantu
BlackWater
+1 (469) 463-0075
marcello@blackwater.co