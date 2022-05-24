Platelet Rich Plasma Market to reach 985 million in 2030 with a CAGR of around 12.12%, asserts Strategic Market Research

According to the research professionals at Strategic Market Research, the total market for Platelet Rich Plasma was worth USD 314 million in 2020 and is likely to reach a landmark of nearly USD 985 million in 2030 with a robust CAGR of 12.12 %. Let us make you well acquainted with some of the most crucial statistics regarding the market.

The segmentation of the latest report published by Strategic Market Research on Platelet Rich Plasma Market is as follows:

Based on the Sample type

Pure PRP

Leukocyte-rich PRP

Pure PRF





Based on the Origin

Autologous

Allogenic

Homologous





Based on Application

Orthopaedic surgery

Cosmetic surgery

General surgery

Neurosurgery





Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





The Market for Global Platelet Rich Plasma is prevised to reach a market value of USD 985 million by 2030 from USD 314 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.12 percent throughout the projected period. The increase in the overall usage of platelet-rich plasma to treat anti-ageing problems & removing stretch marks, cure sports injuries, and increase in cosmetic &surgical procedures are the key drivers that amplify the market's overall growth. In 2019, over 18.1 million cosmetic surgeries were carried out in the United States, as per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).





By Sample type, the ‘Pure PRP’ market segment held the greatest share of the Platelet Rich Plasma Market.

Based on the Sample type, the total Platelet Rich Plasma Market has been classified into Pure PRP, Leukocyte-rich PRP and Pure PRF. Among these segments, the ‘Pure PRP’ market segment possessed the largest proportion of the entire platelet Rich Plasmamarket with a share of 52.8% in 2020. It is mainly due to the rise in the technical developments in the PRP devices, which have led to the increase in the overall usage of pure PRP in various situations.In accordance with the National Library of Medicine, the overall platelet count of 10 lakh/ml in 5 mL of PRP, is regarded as a working definition of PRP, based on the scientific proof of bone and soft tissue healing.





By Origin, the ‘Autologous ’ market segment had the largest share of the total Platelet Rich Plasma Market.

Based on the Origin, ‘Autologous’ market segment held the highest Platelet Rich Plasma Market share in 2020. Autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a straightforward, safe, and cost-effective cure that promotes key parameters like cell migration, proliferation, and angiogenesis. Moreover, autologous PRP is highly effective in the overall treatment of chronic non-healing ulcers. The need for autologous PRP is likely to grow mostly in developed nations worldwide. In accordance with NCBI, chronic non-healing ulcers are an extremely serious public health problem that mostly affects the estimation of around 2–6 million people in the United States alone, with global prevalence ranging from 1.9% to 13.1% of the total population.





By Application, the ‘Orthopaedic surgery market segment dominated the entire Platelet Rich Plasma Market.

Based on the Application, the ‘Orthopaedic surgery; held the maximum proportion of the entire Platelet Rich Plasma market share in 2020. During the projection period, the segment is expected to be driven by the rise in orthopaedic procedures globally. The Orthopedists mostly utilize knee and hip prostheses, which enable the patients to restore the complete range of motion, pain-free, in a very short span of time. As per the Rehabilitation Research and Training Centre on Disability Statistics and Demographics, in the United States, the overall percentage of the population with impairments has surged from roughly 11.9% to 12.9%.





North America possessed the largest share of the entirePlatelet Rich Plasma Market throughout the projected period

Based on Regions, North America dominated the total Platelet Rich Plasma Market with a 45.5% market share in 2020. The rise in the prevalence of numerous ailments, such as arthritis, improved regulatory environment, and well-established healthcare infrastructure accounted for the market's overall expansion, especially in the United States. According to the report published by CDC(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), approximately 54.4 Million people (i.e. 22.7 %) in the entire United States have been diagnosed with diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, common arthritis, gout, etc. On the other side, the Asia Pacific region is prevised to witness the highest CAGR of around 14.1%.





The topmost players that are covered in the Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market report are:

SelfDiagnostics

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Dickinson and Company

Trinity Biotech plc

Becton

Bionime Corporation

Abbott

ARKRAY, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Assure Tech. (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Royal Biologics





Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market: Recent Developments

On 8 th September, 2021, the Royal Biologics declared the clearance of FDA 510(k) approval of their Maxx-PRP concentration system. The Maxx-PRP is a patented next-generation concentration product that can be utilized to concentrate the autologous whole blood for the safe and rapid preparation of platelet-rich plasma. The Royal's Maxx-PRP system offers "customizable formulations" of platelet-rich plasma, thus enabling the clinicians to cure a variety of conditions in the fields like sports medicine, plastic surgery, orthopedics, and regenerative medicine.

September, 2021, the Royal Biologics declared the clearance of FDA 510(k) approval of their Maxx-PRP concentration system. The Maxx-PRP is a patented next-generation concentration product that can be utilized to concentrate the autologous whole blood for the safe and rapid preparation of platelet-rich plasma. The Royal's Maxx-PRP system offers "customizable formulations" of platelet-rich plasma, thus enabling the clinicians to cure a variety of conditions in the fields like sports medicine, plastic surgery, orthopedics, and regenerative medicine. On 1 st July, 2021, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, declared their partnership with OSSIS to serve as the exclusive Asia Pacific distributor for its patient-specific 3D printed titanium hip replacement joints. This partnership will enable Zimmer Biomet to offer an extensive network of orthopaedic surgeons with an alternative of patient-specific implants framed with a combination of clinical and engineering expertise.

July, 2021, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, declared their partnership with OSSIS to serve as the exclusive Asia Pacific distributor for its patient-specific 3D printed titanium hip replacement joints. This partnership will enable Zimmer Biomet to offer an extensive network of orthopaedic surgeons with an alternative of patient-specific implants framed with a combination of clinical and engineering expertise. On 20th Feb, 2020, EmCyte, the market leader in platelet rich plasma and progenitor stem cell biologics, finalized the acquisition of all the assets of Cellmedix Holdings LLC, involving the Centrepid Platelet Concentrator system. This acquisition will boost the intellectual property profile of EmCyte Corporation and will help in extending its entire product development capabilities.





