Flow Wraps Market to Hit US$ 44.4 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights

The food and bakery industry have expanded rapidly over the last two decades across the globe. The growing demand for bakery products also supports the need for packaging to maintain hygiene of the products. The demand for packaging of the bakery products is expected to boost the growth of the global flow wraps market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global flow wraps market is expected to continue to grow at 1.4x over the forecast period (2022-2032). With the changing lifestyle, inclination towards travel carry food, confectionery products are likely to increase demand for flow wraps market. The flow wraps market is directly affected by the expansion of the packaged food and beverage industry, which is one of the most significant industries. Between 2022 and 2032, the flow wrap market is expected to grow quickly.



Growing adoption of sustainable paper packaging and mono material packaging formats is propelling the sales of flow wraps. Hence, end users especially confectionery manufacturers are looking for paper flow wraps for packaging of chocolate bars, candies, and many others.

Recent and quick change over cold seal packaging over heat seal packaging is creating high impact on the demand for flow wraps. The cold sealed flow wraps ensure airtight seals that nullify the contact of moisture with the inside product thus optimize the quality in terms of texture and aroma of the product.

End users are considering cold seal packaging for flow wraps as it increases the processing speed, fast the ramp up and ramp down times and ensures less product damage. Cold seal flow wrap packaging results in almost two times less line speed compared to traditional heal seal flow wraps. As per Sonoco Products Company, cold seal flow wrap pack 300-1000 flow wraps per minute whereas heat seal flow wrap limits to 150-400 flow wraps per minute.

Key Takeaways from Flow Wraps Market

· Plastic is the most used material segment for manufacturing flow wraps and it holds a market share of 2/3rd of the total flow wraps market. The same segment is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 12 Bn during the forecast period.

· Flow wraps in the food and beverage industry is estimated to increase 1.5x in the next decade due to increasing consumption of bakery and confectionery products among youngsters.

· China’s flow wraps market projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

“Due to high competition in the global flow wrap market, manufacturers are eying on inclusion of new technologies and materials that will result in sustainable packaging. Cold seal flow wrap packaging is expected to be next normal of packaging industry boost the processing speed of packaging activities and revenue growth in the flow wrap market”- says FMI Analyst.

Flow Wraps Market Landscape

Some of the leading players included in the Flow Wraps market are players like Amcor PLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Berry Global Group, Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, DS Smith Plc, CCL Industries Inc., Uflex Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Rengo Co. Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Schur Flexibles Group, ProAmpac LLC, Goglio Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Coveris Holdings S.A., Interflex Group Inc.

Flow Wraps Market By Category

By Material Type:

Plastic Flow Wraps

Paper Flow Wraps

By Thickness Type:

Up to 25 Microns

26-40 Microns

41-60 Microns

Above 60 Microns

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Home Care

Pharmaceuticals

Other End Use

