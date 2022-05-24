Governor Wolf Announces New Investment in Electrical Industry Apprenticeships in Philadelphia County

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in Pennsylvania’s workforce with the announcement of $296,936 in new funding to help Apprentice Training for the Electrical Industry (ATEI) prepare apprentices for in-demand jobs in the electrical industry.

“Apprenticeship programs provide the ability for individuals to earn a paycheck while also learning the skills they need to secure a good paying job,” said Gov. Wolf. “These programs are critical, and the Wolf Administration remains committed to supporting apprenticeship programs across the commonwealth.”

ATEI will use these funds, provided by Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, to train 30 Year 5 electrical apprentices in Building Information Modeling (BIM) concepts as part of an existing Electrical Apprentice Training. BIM apprenticeship classes will be held at ATEI’s Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, location, with students attending classes up to three days weekly. Each nine-week session can accommodate up to 18 students.

“Apprentice Training for the Electrical Industry is very excited to be awarded this grant from DCED,” said Michael Neill, director of Apprentice Training. “Among other attributes, the grant allows us to add cutting-edge technology in the form of computer-aided-design curriculum to our most advanced apprentices. This knowledge positions individual workers for optimal electrical trades opportunities and translates to a better skilled workforce for the Philadelphia region’s electrical employers. We are committed to training Pennsylvania’s workers for the green jobs of tomorrow with the very latest technology of today.”

ATEI offers a five-year apprenticeship program where apprentices learn in class, in the lab, and on the job. Apprentices master concepts mandated by the electrical industry trade standards such as Blueprint Reading (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), DC Theory, AC Theory, Code Standards and Practices, Conduit Fabrication, Fiber Optics, Electrical Code Calculations, Grounding and Bonding, Rigging/Hoisting/Signaling, Electronic Access Control, Structured Cabling, Motors and Motor Control, Lighting Essentials, and other electrical trade concepts. BIM concepts will be one of the focuses for fifth-year apprentices.

The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

For more information about the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program and other economic development programs, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

