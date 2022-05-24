Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,427 in the last 365 days.

All-in-One Hydrogen Refueler Contributes to Global Clean Energy Industry

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rapid development of hydrogen energy and FCV industries, the increase of public awareness of environmental protection, and the conscious guidance of governments and institutions, the preparation, transportation, and storage of hydrogen energy have become the focus of the world’s attention in the recent years. Meanwhile, the demand for hydrogen refueling facilities is also increasing exponentially.

In order to adapt to the development of hydrogen energy era, Angstrom Group successfully developed the world’s first all-in-one hydrogen refueler, which covers the production, compression, storage, and refueling of hydrogen in 2018. It is highly integrated and can be customized according to special requirements. The biggest advantage of the refueler is user-friendly, easy operation and maintenance, intelligentized control and monitoring ensure safety, reliability, and remote operation, purity can reach 99.99%, can be installed in extreme environments. The emergence of the all-in-one hydrogen refueler solved the dilemma of traditional hydrogen station. It occupies a much smaller footprint, easy to be transported and installed, saves initial investment and labor cost; it produces hydrogen by connecting water and electricity only, which requires less operation cost. The refueler is more suitable for customer who has urgent refueling demand or relatively small hydrogen demand. At present, it has been successfully commercialized and sold to a vehicle Manufacturer for FCVs testing use.

The successful development of all-in-one hydrogen refueler is a technological breakthrough based on the long development experience of hydrogen industry and the mature knowledge of hydrogen station construction. It is a milestone in the industry that will help better promote the popularization of FCVs, improve the utilization rate of hydrogen energy, accelerate global carbon neutral, and make contributions to the global clean energy industry.

Dan
Angstrom Advanced Inc.
+17815194765 ext.
daniel@verdellc.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

All-in-One Hydrogen Refueler Contributes to Global Clean Energy Industry

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.