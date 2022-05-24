Lifestyle TV Show to Feature Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips
American consumers realize that sugar-riddled snacks are unhealthy, which is why Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the perfect snack for the post-pandemic era.
The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Walmart.com Now Carries Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips
We made our chips with only three simple ingredients -- green plantains, canola oil, and salt - which is what consumers today want.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, which is rolling out in America, has secured a TV segment on a lifestyle
— Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite.
TV show.
“We recently received the great news that Walmart.com is carrying Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips and, now, we will be on a lifestyle TV show,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite. “We’ve secured the TV segment, but are still waiting to hear the city in which it will air.”
Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, which already are popular in Canada, are a healthy snack alternative that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
Paulose said Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips fit perfectly in the growing global healthy snack sector.
“We made our chips with only three simple ingredients -- green plantains, canola oil, and salt - which is what consumers today want,” Paulose said. “They want to understand the labels on the food they eat.”
Paulose said the popularity of healthy snacks is being fueled, in part, by the past two-year pandemic.
“Consumers increasingly have moved away from unhealthy foods but the coronavirus has forced people to think about their health,” Paulose said. “The pandemic moved the needle toward healthy foods faster.
“We are fortunate that the U.S. and Canada are the largest consumers of healthy snacks,” he added.
Consumers may not have realized that plantains, which are often called a “superfood,” are an excellent source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and are high in minerals, such as Potassium and Magnesium, and Vitamins A, C, and B6.”
“Plantains, which have always been popular in tropical countries, have moved from niche markets to mainstream supermarkets in the United States,” Paulose said. “They have realized Plantains are very healthy.”
Paulose said the chips, which come in original, sour cream and onion, and garlic flavors, are sugar-free, 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free.
“We have brought to the market a healthier alternative to traditional snacks,” Paulose said. “We are looking forward to the TV segment, which will highlight the health benefits of Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips.”
To purchase Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, visit Walmart online.
Robert Grant
InHealth Media
+1 561-544-0719
email us here