Organic Semiconductor Market Size Worth USD 317.9 Billion by 2028 | Travel Retail Industry Expected CAGR 21.9% | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the increasing use of organic semiconductors (OSC's) owing to a number of appealing characteristics such as light weight, low cost of production, low-temperature processing, mechanical flexibility, and ample availability are driving the Organic Semiconductor Market . Moreover, organic semiconductors are used abundantly in the healthcare industry as they are approved by health organisations. For instance, organic semiconductors are biocompatible. These are some of the factors for organic semiconductors that are gaining huge importance in the global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Organic Semiconductor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type (Polyethylene, Poly Aromatic Ring, Copolymer), by Application (System Component, Organic Photovoltaic (OPV), OLED Lighting, Printed Batteries), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".



The Global Market size stood at USD 96.9 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Organic Semiconductor Market size is expected to reach USD 317.9 Billion by the year 2028 and is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.9% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Use of Semiconductors in Healthcare Industry

The semiconductor industry is in a rapid surge of development. The novel materials innovated, increase in the bioelectronics sector, healthcare electronics, and others are responsible for the growth of the Organic Semiconductor Market. From 2015 to 2020, the semiconductor industry ranked 5 out of 59 major manufacturing industries. The use of organic semiconsuctors in developing artificial organs such as pacemakers, robotic limbs, hands, and other organs are further adding to the spotlight on the development of organic semiconductors used in the healthcare industry.

Recently, organic semiconductors have been used in treating skin cancer patients. In 2020, an international research team succeeded in manufacturing a polymeric film for the world’s first flexible organic transistor that is robust enough under a high temperature medical sterilization process. Hence, these are some of the major factors, anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Organic Semiconductor market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21.9% during the forecast period.

The Organic Semiconductor market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 96.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 317.9 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific projected to dominate the worldwide Organic Semiconductor market.



Segmentation of the Global Organic Semiconductor Market:

Material Type Polyethylene Poly Aromatic Ring Copolymer

Application System Component Organic Photovoltaic (OPV) OLED Lighting Printed Batteries Organic RFID Tags Display Applications Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Restrain: Lack of Technical Professionals and Incompentancy in Technical Know-How Hampers growth

The major drawbacks of organic semiconductors are the lack of technical professionals and lower technical knowledge. Major companies are focusing on developing the electronic semiconductor business, as the majority of the products are used in the electronic semiconductor domain. Thus, it’s a challenging task for key players to invest heavily in this field. Organic semiconductors are recently gaining thrust owing to increasing benefits offered in the manufacturing industry. Thus, anticipated to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Organic Semiconductor Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. Most of the manufacturers are based in Asia Pacific. Increasing exposure and ease of availability of organic semiconductors have created a strong market in this region. This region is witnessing a high rise in R&D owing to the presence of the largest manufacturers.

Countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, and China being the leading semiconductor manufacturers and having the largest consumer electronics markets, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest organic semiconductor market share in the coming years, followed by North America. Europe, on the other hand, is projected to expand at a considerable pace over the next several years.

List of Prominent Players in Organic Semiconductor Market:

Eastman Kodak Company

GE

Sony

Toyota

Samsung

LG

AU Optronics Corporation

BASF SE

Sigma-Aldrich

Bayer Material Science AG

Recent Developments:

In December 2019, Slightly bending semiconductors made of organic materials can roughly double the speed of electricity flowing through them and could benefit next-generation electronics such as sensors and solar cells, according to Rutgers-led research.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Material Type Polyethylene Poly Aromatic Ring Copolymer

Application System Component Organic Photovoltaic (OPV) OLED Lighting Printed Batteries Organic RFID Tags Display Applications Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

