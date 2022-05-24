Global Human Microbiome Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 3251.4 Million by 2031 and Grow with a CAGR of 22.3% During 2022-2031; Surge in Research Initiatives for Developing Advanced Drugs to Drive the Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Human Microbiome Market Research Report By Research Nester Are Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, Inc., Synlogic, SECOND GENOME, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., YSOPIA Bioscience, 4D pharma plc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BiomX Inc., Sun Genomics, Inc., Viome Life Sciences, Inc., and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States developed the Human Microbiome Project (HMP) to understand the microbiota involved in human health and disease. The program was launched in 2 phases, the first phase of which was launched in 2007 and the second phase in 2014, and both these phases received a funding of USD 170 Million from 2007 to 2016 by the NIH Common Fund. Besides this, during the 10-year period, USD 728 Million was invested in extramural human microbiome research. Further, during the FY12-16, a total of USD 466 Million was spent on projects that studied the role of the microbiome in specific diseases. Out of these, USD 116 Million was spent on infectious/parasitic diseases, USD 102 Million on digestive diseases, and USD 64 Million on the study of neoplasms.

Research Nester has recently released a report on “ Global Human Microbiome Market ” which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market research report includes a study on the impact of COVID-19 and also provides a brief analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their product portfolio analysis. Besides this, the report also covers the details of the market dynamics, which include the growth drivers, restraint factors, market opportunities, as well the recent market trends that are applicable for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The study of the human microbiome has largely been supported by the surge in investments by both government and private entities. The surge in current health expenditure, which according to the World Bank touched 9.84% of GDP globally in the year 2019, up from 8.63% of GDP in the year 2000, followed by the numerous government initiatives that promote research and developments in the field of medical sciences are further expected to drive the growth of the global human microbiome market in the coming years. For instance, the European Commission funded the collaborative project titled MetaHIT or METAgenomics of the Human Intestinal Tract during 2008 and 2012, with an overall budget of about USD 2688718996 and a contribution of around USD 14352600 from the European Union. Similarly, the European Commission also funded the Metagenomics in Cardiometabolic Diseases (METACARDIS) during the period 2012 and 2018 with an overall budget of USD 2618090602 and a contribution of USD 13581590 from the European Union.

The global human microbiome market generated a revenue of USD 438.3 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 3251.4 Million by the end of 2031, by growing with a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the rising awareness of preventive healthcare amongst the individuals, along with the surge in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as stroke, ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and diabetes among others, are also expected to add to the market growth in the coming years. For instance, about 1 in 5 adults are expected to have a stroke over the age of 25. Additionally, close to 14 Million people are expected to have a stroke every year, resulting in a death count of close to 6 Million due to the medical emergency. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes was the 9th leading cause of death in the year 2019. Further, deaths caused due to diabetes in the same year were about 1.5 Million. Furthermore, the surge in the number of undergoing projects for the human microbiome is also anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the region in the coming years. According to the statistics by the Human Microbiome Project Data Portal, a total of 18 studies were performed to date and 31596 samples were collected for these studies. Further, 633 samples were collected from buccal mucosa for the HMP project, while 13314 samples from female subjects were collected for FASTQ data. Additionally, 2151 samples were collected from stool for the HMP project.

The global human microbiome market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America garnered the largest revenue of USD 251.6 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 1859.8 Million by the end of 2031. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the growing concern for the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and therefore the need for advanced drugs for the treatment of those diseases. According to the statistics by the American Diabetes Association, 37.3 Million Americans had diabetes in the year 2019, of which 28.7 Million were diagnosed and 8.5 Million were undiagnosed. On the other hand, according to the American Stroke Association, in the United States, stroke is the 5th cause of death and a leading cause of disability. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in the United States generated the largest revenue in the year 2021 and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

Further, the human microbiome market in Europe generated the second-largest revenue of USD 92.9 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 702.3 Million by the end of 2031. The market in the region is further segmented by country into Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in Germany generated the largest revenue of USD 21.6 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 169.3 Million by the end of 2031. Further, the market in the nation is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market in France is anticipated to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 130.6 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 17.1 Million in the year 2021.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global human microbiome market is segmented on the basis of product into probiotics, prebiotics, diagnostic tests, drugs, and others. Among these segments, the probiotics segment generated a revenue of USD 187.2 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 1427.7 Million by the end of 2031. In North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 107.7 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 818.3 Million by the end of 2031. Moreover, in Europe, the segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 306.9 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 39.5 Million in the year 2021.

On the other hand, the global human microbiome market is segmented on the basis of disease type into infectious disease, obesity, diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Amongst these segments, the gastrointestinal diseases segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 976.2 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 128.2 Million in the year 2021. In North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 73.5 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 557.9 Million by the end of 2031. Further, in the Asia Pacific, the segment is anticipated to touch the largest revenue of USD 137.0 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 17.5 Million in the year 2021.

The global human microbiome market is also segmented on the basis of organism type, application, and technology.

Global Human Microbiome Market, Segmentation by Organism Type

Aerobic Organisms

Obligate & Facultative Anaerobes

Genetically Engineered Strains

BSL-2 and Spore-Forming Species

Others

Global Human Microbiome Market, Segmentation by Application

Therapeutics Single Strain or Multi-Strain Consortia Liquid or Dried Bulk Drug Substance Solid Oral Dose Others

Diagnostics

Global Human Microbiome Market, Segmentation by Technology

Genomics Sequencing Whole Genome Sequencing 16s rRNA Sequencing Method Shotgun Metagenomics Sequencing Others Polymerase Chain Reaction Other Genomic Techniques

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Some of the of the prominent industry leaders in the global human microbiome market that are included in our report are Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, Inc., Synlogic, SECOND GENOME, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., YSOPIA Bioscience, 4D pharma plc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BiomX Inc., Sun Genomics, Inc., Viome Life Sciences, Inc., and others.

