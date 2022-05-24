Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Size Worth USD 274.63 Billion in 2028 With 15.4% CAGR | Apple, Cisco, Blackboard

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 86.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – Changing education approach due to pandemic restrictions

Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, easy access to high-speed Internet, and rising penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth. In September 2020, the Government of India launched PM e-VIDYA to enable multi-mode access to education. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in closure of educational institutes and centers in various countries across the globe. This has significantly boosted growth of the Ed-Tech market owing to rapid adoption of e-learning platforms among students and teachers. Schools and institutes globally are conducting classes online, and this approach has been gaining rapid traction, and is expected to continue to drive demand for ED-Tech going ahead.

The report on the Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC was acquired by Anthology with an aim to compete in higher education CRM.

In May 2020, Open P-TECH was launched by IBM and provides access to e-learning in cyber security, AI, and cloud computing.

In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to robust presence of key players in countries in the region. Advanced academic infrastructure and high awareness about e-learning platforms among individuals and learners in countries in the region is a key factor driving market growth.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom according to the impact of COVID-19.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Ed-tech and smart classroom market based on hardware, education system, end use, and region.

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interactive Projectors

Interactive Displays

Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Regional Analysis of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market.

