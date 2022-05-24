Electrosurgical Devices Market Size 2021 Research Statistics, Growth, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Electrosurgical Devices Market Size – USD 4.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%

The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population worldwide, and the technological advancement of the electrosurgical devices are driving the demand of the market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electrosurgical Devices Market will be worth USD 7.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing investments of the major market players to produce technologically advanced electrosurgical devices. The high prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases among the population is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

An electrosurgical unit is a surgical device with a range of applications. It can be used to incise tissue and destroy tissue through desiccation, and also cause coagulation of the blood to control bleeding through. Electrosurgery is also used in dermatology procedures and is ideal for removal of hemangiomas and pyogenic granulomas and the tendency and vascular nature of such growths to bleed.

The increase in funding of the government in order to establish innovative technologies and to improve the healthcare infrastructure is most likely to present lucrative opportunities for the market players over the forecast period. The growing number of cosmetic surgeries due to the rising investments in aesthetic procedures are projected to drive the demand for the devices. Growing awareness among the population about the advanced surgical procedure presents growth opportunities for the market players.

Lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of surgeries might be a barrier to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations of the government regarding product approval are expected to hamper the development of the industry. Increase in the number of product recalls due to safety issues will restrict the industry's growth.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

In June 2020, Boston Scientific announced the launch of DIRECTSENSE, which is a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.

Key participants include Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, and Conmed Corporation, among others.

Bipolar segment among the method segments accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing application in cases related to neurosurgery or otolaryngology.

Among the product segments, active electrodes segment revenue is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements in active electrodes.

General surgery segment among the surgery type segments accounted for largest revenue share in the global electrosurgical devices market in 2020 due to increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a comparatively faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing initiatives by governments in developing countries in the region to improve healthcare infrastructure and services.

The report provides extensive insights into the key strategies and market development dynamics along with the macro and micro factors in the current market landscape. Also, the report comprises the Covid-19 and post-Covid-19 market landscape to let users identify the upcoming patterns and trends in the global Electrosurgical Devices Market . Our analysts have prepared the report as an indispensable guide for enabling our customers to take qualitative decisions and reap the best results out of it.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bipolar

Monopolar

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Active electrodes

Electrosurgical Generators

Dispersive Electrodes

Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastroenterology

General surgery

Gynecology

Cosmetic

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular

Urology

Orthopedic

Others

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭’𝐬 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬?

This research contains detailed information on the factors that are projected to impact Electrosurgical Devices Market growth and share in the future.

The report examines the present situation of the Electrosurgical Devices Market as well as future prospects for a variety of geographic locations.

It can be used as a SWOT and competitive landscape study when combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

It gives an in-depth examination of the Electrosurgical Devices Market , highlighting its growth rates and expansion potential.

The research contains a wealth of information, including Electrosurgical Devices Market dynamics and opportunities for the forecast period.

Quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million), and volume (Units Million) data are among the segments and sub-segments.

Data on demand and supply forces, as well as their impact on the Electrosurgical Devices Market , may be found at the regional, sub-regional, and country levels.

