Healthcare Robotics Market Analysis, Demand & Global Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.

Healthcare Robotics Market Size – USD 7.34 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.6%, Market Trends – The rising preference for MISs (minimally invasive surgeries).” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to reach USD 34.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Healthcare Robotics market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for improved medical operations and fault free diagnosis and treatment. Rise in investment and awareness from the government for the installation of robots for medical surgeries is also expected to drive the healthcare robotics market's growth in the forecasted period.

Healthcare robots are costly and require technical training to operate healthcare robotics. Moreover, the unwillingness to adopt technological modification is also restraining factors for the healthcare robotics market. The report covers the Healthcare Robotics Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Healthcare Robotics market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Healthcare Robotics market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Healthcare Robotics market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Leading Companies of the Healthcare Robotics Industry and Profiled in the Report are: -

Stryker Corporation

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Medrobotics Corporation

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Robotics

Renishaw plc

Aethon Inc.

Hocoma Inc

Omnicell, Inc.

Others

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/129

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare robotics market based on type, application, portability, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Emergency response robotic systems

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Surgical Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiology

Laparoscopy

Pharmacy Applications

Others

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile

Fixed

Get a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/129

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Get More Info @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-robotics-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The surgical robots segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of revenue is projected to grow with a CAGR of 21.8%. These robots are operated by surgeons, which allow surgeons to complete the operations precisely. With improved visualization, it can function more accurately to treat patients, which is a significant factor in the market's growth.

The mobile segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of portability, with a share of 58.6% in 2019. The fixed segment will experience stable growth over the anticipated period. Currently, the aged population is suffering from various chronic diseases, which is driving the segment growth.

The neurosurgery segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR throughout the anticipated timeframe, owing to the growing accuracy and enhanced quality of therapeutic robots, which have stimulated robots' usage in neurosurgery and is expected to grow the neurosurgical robots segment.

In the current era, several neurological disorders are rising among the aged population and young people, which is also propelling the neurosurgical robot market. The orthopedics surgery segment will witness stable growth due to growing injuries in accidents and benefits of orthopedic surgical robots like knee replacement, after knee surgery, and joint replacement.

North America is dominating the healthcare robotics market during the anticipated period due to improved awareness among the patients towards the effectiveness of innovative technologies, which covers the route for enormous potential growth in this region. The market is projected to grow at a more pace in the future, primarily due to the high primary medical investment levels.

Europe follows North America in terms of market share. Meanwhile, the European government has been introducing advanced strategies for improving the health of the people. Europe is anticipated to have significant growth shortly. The Asia Pacific will experience substantial growth due to developing hospital infrastructure and investment for governments.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/129

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Healthcare Robotics market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Browse Related Reports:

Molecular Forensics Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-forensics-market

Asthma Spacers Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/asthma-spacers-market

Population Health Management Solutions Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/population-health-management-solutions-market

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-instrument-tracking-systems-market

Virtual Diagnostics Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-diagnostics-market

Tissue Imaging Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tissue-imaging-market

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hematologic-malignancies-testing-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.