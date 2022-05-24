Agricultural Software Market Size to Reach USD 9.1 Billion with 25.65% CAGR Forecast to 2028

Agricultural Software Market size was valued at USD 2.82 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.65%

Agricultural Software Market size was valued at USD 2.82 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.65% from 2021 to 2028

Availability of high-speed internet connectivity, a rise in government investment for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques, and rising integration of smartphones with farm management software are expected to drive the Agricultural Software market over the predicted years. The Global Agricultural Software Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Granular

Agris

Navfarm

Croptracker

Bovisync

DairyCOMP305

Trimble

Adapt-N

Agralogics



Farm Management

Livestock Management

Precision Agriculture Software

Others

Field Management

Farming Operation

Irrigation

Animal husbandry

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

