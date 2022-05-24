Electronic Warfare Market: Country Based-Current and Future Demand and Growth Analysis with Size, Share and Top Players Strategy | Forecast to 2030
Reports and Insights freshly added a report titled "Electronic Warfare Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030" in its database of market research reports which offers its readers detailed and profound analysis on the fresh growth opportunities, trends and growth drivers that are closely linked with the growth of the market. The report further provides crucial insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the electronic warfare market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a forecasted period between 2022 and 2030. The report also comprises an assessment of the market by employing various analytical tools, such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. These tools also offer an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are related to the growth of the market over the projected period.
Electronic Warfare Introduction
Electronic Warfare (EW) can be comprehended by the usage of electromagnetic or guided energy and unified cyber competencies to pull off intelligence and military missions. The more meticulously a military force ventures the entire electromagnetic (EM) gamut – microwaves, radio waves, millimeter waves, ultraviolet light, infrared, visible light, and gamma rays – and cyber effects, the more effectively it can anticipate adverse hazards and retort to attacks electronically.
At the very least, Electronic Warfare (EW) is beneficial in regulating and administering the electromagnetic (EM) gamut to determine, evaluate, and trail prospective threats, offering circumstantial awareness that a country and its allies require in order to organize diplomatic insights, defensive measures, and offensive alternatives at every level prior to the emergence of conflicts.
In addition to that, electronic warfare (EW) allows Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (JEMSO), which offers the nation’s armed forces the capability to manipulate, strike, and safeguard the EM operation environment.
The rapid technological advancements and swift integration of advanced electronics in military equipment is primarily projected to drive the growth of the global electronic warfare (EW) market over the coming years.
Electronic Warfare Market Segmentation
The global electronic warfare market is segmented on the basis of capability, equipment, product, platform, and region.
By Capability
Electronic Protection
Electronic Support
Electronic Attack
By Equipment
Jammer
Countermeasure system
Decoy
Directed energy weapon
Others
By Product
EW equipment
EW operational support
By Platform
Land
Naval
Airborne
Space
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Electronic Warfare Market Key Players
Some of the key participating players in electronic warfare market are:
BAE Systems plc
Elbit Systems Ltd.
General Dynamics Corporation
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Leonardo SpA
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
SAAB AB
Thales Group
