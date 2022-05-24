Ethoxylates Market Report, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

Ethoxylates Market

The global ethoxylates market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Ethoxylates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on ethoxylates market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The Global Ethoxylates Market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Ethoxylate are organic compounds obtained by adding substrates like acid, alcohol, amine or vegetable oils to epoxides or ethylene oxide (EO) in a molar ratio. They dissolve into oil and water easily, depending on the type of ethoxylate used during the process. As a result, they are employed in paint and coatings, textile processing, personal care and cosmetics, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries around the world.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

As ethoxylates offer numerous benefits, they find extensive application as emulsion stabilizers in the processing of floor polish, emulsion polymers, and wax. Moreover, leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing low-rinse products like methyl ester ethoxylates that produce low foam to minimize water wastage. These manufacturers are also developing sustainable sources of ethoxylates to reduce manufacturing and raw material costs. This, in confluence with the growing utilization of ethoxylate in the textile industry for dyeing and finishing, is anticipated to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Arkema

• BASF SE

• Dow Chemical Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• India Glycols Limited

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• SABIC

• Solvay

• Stepan Company

Ethoxylates Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Alcohol

• Fatty Amine

• Fatty Acid

• Ethyl Ester

• Glyceride

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Household and Personal Care

• Institutional and Industrial Cleaning

• Pharmaceutical

• Agrochemicals

• Oilfield Chemicals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

