Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,379 in the last 365 days.

Results of retail sales survey for 1st quarter of 2022

MACAU, May 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that value of retail sales for the first quarter of 2022 totalled MOP18.65 billion, down slightly by 0.6% year-on-year. After removing the effect of price changes, the sales volume index rose by 1.9% year-on-year.

Among the major retail trade activities, sales value of Motor Vehicles (-25.3%) dropped significantly year-on-year, and sales values of Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles (-15.6%) and Adults’ Clothing (-10.9%) recorded decreases. On the other hand, sales values of Communication Equipment (+9.9%) and Leather Goods (+8.4%) increased. As regards sales volume index, the indices of Leather Goods (+16.0%) and Communication Equipment (+15.3%) registered notable year-on-year growth, while the indices of Motor Vehicles (-27.2%) and Automotive Fuels (-16.2%) showed a decline.

Value of retail sales in the first quarter of 2022 edged up by 0.1% as compared with the revised figure (MOP18.64 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales value of Communication Equipment soared by 42.8%, whereas sales values of Motor Vehicles and Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles fell by 25.8% and 12.3% respectively. Meanwhile, the sales volume index grew by 0.7% quarter-to-quarter; the index of Communication Equipment (+42.6%) recorded sizeable growth, whereas the indices of Motor Vehicles (-27.1%) and Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles (-10.8%) dropped.

In respect of retailers’ comments, 65.8% of the retailers anticipated a year-on-year decrease in sales volume in the second quarter of 2022, 31.9% expected the sales volume to stay stable and only 2.3% forecasted an increase. Meanwhile, 71.0% of the retailers predicted that the retail prices would remain steady year-on-year in the second quarter, 17.2% foresaw a decrease and 11.8% expected an increase. As compared with the first quarter of 2022, about 59.0% of the retailers envisaged sluggish business in the second quarter, whereas retailers expecting stable performance (22.9%) and those anticipating a favourable outlook (18.1%) together accounted for 41.0% of the total.

You just read:

Results of retail sales survey for 1st quarter of 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.