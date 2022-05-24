Cultural Affairs Bureau performs system upgrade and maintenance of its Online Book Shop from 27 May

MACAU, May 24 - Through a wide variety of books and periodicals on its platform, the Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) facilitates local and overseas readers to select and purchase IC’s publications online so as to promote reading. In order to provide more stable and convenient services for the public, the Online Book Shop will undergo a system upgrade and maintenance from 5pm on 27 May. During this period, the service will be suspended, with the platform expected to resume operation in June. For the latest information, please refer to IC’s official website.

IC offers over 380 types of books and periodicals on the Online Book Shop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories such as history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies. IC is committed to providing convenient and efficient services for readers to select and purchase publications. Readers may place orders on the website, make electronic payments, and then receive books through the Express Mail Service (EMS) or pick them up in person from the public libraries under IC. Readers from Macao and abroad can request the delivery of publications through EMS to their designated addresses, while local readers can also choose to pick up their books in person at IC’s 13 public libraries (located in Macao Peninsula, Taipa, and Coloane).

For more information, please visit the Online Book Shop website (www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop) or email to bookshop@icm.gov.mo.