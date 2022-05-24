Teleradiology Services Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The scarcity of radiologists and increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of teleradiology services are driving the demand of the market.

Teleradiology Services Market Size – USD 5.92 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.7%, Market Trends –Growing utilization of advanced technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Teleradiology Services Market is expected to reach USD 32.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives regarding the adoption of teleradiology in order to provide early disease diagnosis. Besides, the application of modern-day technologies such as the adoption of cloud-based technologies, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies will lead to better efficiency and cost-effective solutions. Increasing Investments for the development of advanced solutions is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies, but it has increased the demand for the product in the healthcare industry. Due to the pandemic, the healthcare workers are under tremendous pressure, so they are seeking the help of the teleradiology services in order to analyze reports and diagnose the patients. Besides, the technology also helps to increase the efficiency of the imaging devices and reduces manual errors. The pandemic has led to the increased usage of telehealth and teleradiology. The issues of internet bandwidth in rural areas and less awareness among rural people regarding the authenticity of teleradiology services might act as a barrier.

Top competitors of the Teleradiology Services Market profiled in the report include:

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

ResMed Inc.

Allied Healthcare Products

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hamilton Medical

Zoll Medical

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Schiller

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd

Philips Healthcare

Others

Emergen Research has segmented the global Teleradiology Services Market on the basis of Imaging Technique, End-Users, Products and Services, and region:

Imaging Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Computed tomography (CT)

X-Rays

Ultrasound

Mammography

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Teleradiology services

Regional Analysis of the Teleradiology Services Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with a share of 54.6% in 2019 due to the growing adoption of teleradiology services by the hospitals & Clinics. Due to the pandemic, there is a shortage of radiologists, which have led to the increasing adoption of diagnostic imaging procedures in order to maintain workflow and increase efficiency.

The software segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for healthcare software to increase data transparency and improve patient outcomes.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market over the forecast period due to the presence of a technologically advanced healthcare structure.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing initiatives of the government to modernize the healthcare infrastructure and growing investments on the R & D for the production of advanced solutions.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Teleradiology Services market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Teleradiology Services market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

