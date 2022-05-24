Smartwatch Market to Hit USD 255.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 23% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increasing Health Awareness to Boost Smart Watch Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartwatch Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Smart Watch Market ” information by Type, by Vehicle Type, by Material, and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 255.6 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23% by 2030.

Integration of AI to offer Robust Opportunities

Artificial intelligence (AI) integration ensures smart diagnostics & patient health monitoring. Individual participation in sports and other physical activities is expanding, and this, combined with the emerging trends of adventure recreation & wellness tourism, is fueling market expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 255.6 billion CAGR 23% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Operating System, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Fossil Group (US), Pebble (US), Qualcomm (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), ConnecteDevice Ltd. (Japan), Apple Inc. (US), Fitbit, Inc. (US), LG Electronics (South Korea) and Motorola (US) Key Market Opportunities Design and development of gender-based smartwatches. Key Market Drivers · Growing concern about personal health & fitness.



· The rise in use of smartphones.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/967

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Smartwatch Market Drivers

The growing health awareness amid consumers will boost market growth over the forecast period. A smart watch allows the user to take the required health precautions ahead of time. Doctors can simply check their patients' health status from afar and maintain, prescribe, or treat them as needed. For instance, the latest Apple Watch Series 5 may monitor heart rate, nervous system activity, emergency or inactivity alerts, and health events.

Smartwatch Market Restraints

High Initial Technology Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high initial price of the technology, issues associated with power consumption, and low battery life may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges

Inaccurate Data to act as Market Challenge

The data offered by smart watches that are not completely accurate, volatility in raw material price, and delays in spectrum standardization may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global smart watch market is bifurcated based on order type and application.

By order type, Android wear will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, personal assistance will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on IoT in Smartwatch Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-watch-market-967

COVID-19 Analysis

The world has turned insane as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. A drop in growth has an impact on every firm. Smart watch market reports, on the other hand, show the eminent players in the market. The predicted consumption, and demand for smart watches, has increased as the epidemic spreads. This was for people began working out at home during the lockdown, forcing them to purchase smart watches. Smart watches came in useful once the gyms closed. As a result, majority of the people started trading smart watches online throughout the waiting period. The pandemic is the first of a new generation of cellular wearables. As consumers got more concerned about their health, the demand for smart watches grew as well. By 2023, the value is predicted to touch USD 109.28 billion. During the anticipated period, the CAGR is expected to be 17.34%.

Dominant Key Players in Smartwatch Market Covered are:

Amazfit

Apple, Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Fossil Group

Garmin Ltd.

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Imoo

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Smart Watch Market

North America will lead the smart watch market over the forecast period for the high standards of living and high per capita income. The big players are likewise based in North America, giving it a competitive edge over other countries. The rising use of smart watch in telecommunications and mobile applications is driving market growth. This area is renowned for having the maximum of Smart Watch suppliers, which helps to drive the market's growth. Because of recent developments in clever items, the market is growing significantly. The number of applications for this technology is growing in North America as new breakthroughs are developed. The US is one of the initial countries to implement virtual SIM cards and combine them into a smart watch technology. This could help the market for manufacturers who want to use best watches within the independent gadget sector. North America will be able to dominate the regional front of the global smart watch market from 2019-2027 for these advancements. Because of the increased focus on technological improvements in digital wearable devices, North America currently dominates the market and this will continue to do so over the projection period. Another factor boosting the market growth in this region is the increase in the number of toothbrush sterilizer sales via e-commerce platforms.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=967

Because of the increased fitness activities & health consciousness amid end-users in the United States & Canada, North America will grab the highest share of the worldwide Smart Watch market. Due to growing technological applications, this market will account for the largest share of the worldwide smart watch market in 2020. As the first country to deploy and fit virtual SIM cards in the smart watch technology, the US has become the hub for manufacturers to use standalone smart watch technology, resulting in a market boom. Furthermore, North America's high obesity and overweight population leads to a growth in the use of smart watches to track metrics such as steps taken, calories burned, pulse rate, and so on. This has a big impact on the demand for smart watches.

APAC to Have Favorable Growth in Smart Watch Market

Because of the rising consumer electronics industry and the rapid expansion of smart watch market vendors in the region's emerging nations, Asia-Pacific is likely to see the fastest growth in the smart watch market. The market will rise because of an ageing population, an increase in chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity, and the rising popularity of health & fitness to uphold a healthy lifestyle. The watch market in China is getting more casual, and smart watch makers are being rewarded. A significant increase in smart watches is being driven by leading tech businesses and tech-obsessed customers. Xiaomi, a Chinese company, has become one of the most well-known manufacturers and dealers of smart watches. Increasing personal disposable income, fast globalization, westernization, modernization, & increased awareness of the benefits of smart watches particularly in countries like India & China are some of the region's significant market growth determinants.

Related Reports:

Key Management as a Service Market : by Component, by Application, by Organization, by Vertical by Region-- Forecast till 2027

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Research Report: By Component, by Organization Size by Technology, by Business Function - Forecast till 2027

Cloud-managed LAN Market Research Report: by Component, by Solution, by Services, Organization Size- Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com