Medical Grade Tubing Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2021-2030
Increasing demand for surgical devices that includes tubing and increasing geriatric population worldwide are driving medical grade tubing market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Medical Grade Tubing Market size is expected to reach USD 10.44 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.8% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Widespread use of medical grade tubes as well as significant investments by prominent market participants in medical tubing is driving market revenue growth.
Medical tubing is used for a variety of purposes, including the ability for specialists to administer fluids and equipment, as well as gas flow. Medical tubing is commonly used for ventilators, but it is also used to support access devices and as a distribution mechanism for other equipment. Medical grade tubing is also used to drive catheters in cardiac catheterizations to test for heart disease and locate narrowing blood vessels, to measure pressure and oxygen levels in various parts of the heart, to check pump functions, for biopsy, to diagnose congenital heart defects, and identify heart valve issues.
Top players profiled in the report include
Teleflex Medical OEM
Contech Medical Inc.
Bio-Chem Fluidics, Inc.
Tekni-Plex, Inc.
Freudenberg Medical
LLC
Polyzen, Inc.
NewAge Industries
International Polymer Engineering, Inc.
RAUMEDIC AG
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Others
Medical grade tubing is being used in the healthcare industry as a potential feature to drain fluids after an operation and to supply nutrients to the body. As a result, demand for medical grade tubing is rapidly growing. Factors such as availability of wide range of products, odorless and tasteless properties, and broad range of applications, such as gastrointestinal cancer treatment, short bowel syndrome, microscopic colitis, and others, are currently driving revenue growth in global medical grade tubing market.
Some major factors expected to hamper market growth include significant investments and time required for product development, inadequacy to provide a good seal, difficult size selection, and high maintenance. In spite of all these drawbacks, various benefits and advantages of medical grade tubing is expected to drive deployment during the forecast period.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In February 2020, Teleflex Medical OEM announced acquisition of IWG High-Performance Conductors (HPC), a manufacturer of medical tubing and wire components. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Teleflex Medical OEM\'s position in the field of custom-engineered medical devices, as well as provide clients with technologies used in electrophysiology, drug-and stent-delivery, and neurovascular interventions. It also broadens and diversifies Teleflex Medical OEM\'s in-house capabilities portfolio.
Catheters & cannulas segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Healthcare industry acknowledge the benefits earned by the use of catheters and cannulas, such as administration of fluids and medications, removal of fluids or urine from the body, and the provision of oxygen. This has resulted in high preference for catheters and cannulas among end-users.
Silicone segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Temperature, chemicals, Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and x-rays are all resistant to silicone tubes. They also have high resistance toward adhering to body tissue and do not support microbial growth which is driving its demand.
Co-extruded segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. These products are commonly used in packaging of medical devices. They are also used in drug delivery applications such as insulin administration, angiography, and pain management. Catheters and dual-layer tubing are also made from co-extruded tubing. Furthermore, these products are preferred due to their adaptability, versatility, and low cost.
Market in Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for minimally invasive medical procedures in healthcare sector in this region. Increase in healthcare accessibility is also contributing to market revenue growth.
Emergen Research has segmented global medical grade tubing market on the basis of material, application, structure, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyolefin
Thermoplastic Elastomer and Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Silicone
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Bulk Disposable Tubing
Catheters & Cannulas
Drug Delivery Systems
Special Applications
Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Single-Lumen
Co-Extruded
Multi-Lumen
Tapered tubing
Braided tubing
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest Of MEA
Key points covered in the report:
A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business
Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments
Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed
Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors
An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the Medical Grade Tubing Market
In-depth analysis of the historical years (2017-2018) and forecast period (2021-2030)
Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities
SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors
Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiries, and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.
