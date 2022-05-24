Medical Grade Tubing Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2021-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for surgical devices that includes tubing and increasing geriatric population worldwide are driving medical grade tubing market revenue growth

Medical Grade Tubing Market Size – USD 4.33 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends – High demand from Asia Pacific” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Medical Grade Tubing Market size is expected to reach USD 10.44 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.8% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Widespread use of medical grade tubes as well as significant investments by prominent market participants in medical tubing is driving market revenue growth.

Medical tubing is used for a variety of purposes, including the ability for specialists to administer fluids and equipment, as well as gas flow. Medical tubing is commonly used for ventilators, but it is also used to support access devices and as a distribution mechanism for other equipment. Medical grade tubing is also used to drive catheters in cardiac catheterizations to test for heart disease and locate narrowing blood vessels, to measure pressure and oxygen levels in various parts of the heart, to check pump functions, for biopsy, to diagnose congenital heart defects, and identify heart valve issues.

Top players profiled in the report include

Teleflex Medical OEM

Contech Medical Inc.

Bio-Chem Fluidics, Inc.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Freudenberg Medical

LLC

Polyzen, Inc.

NewAge Industries

International Polymer Engineering, Inc.

RAUMEDIC AG

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Others

Medical grade tubing is being used in the healthcare industry as a potential feature to drain fluids after an operation and to supply nutrients to the body. As a result, demand for medical grade tubing is rapidly growing. Factors such as availability of wide range of products, odorless and tasteless properties, and broad range of applications, such as gastrointestinal cancer treatment, short bowel syndrome, microscopic colitis, and others, are currently driving revenue growth in global medical grade tubing market.

Some major factors expected to hamper market growth include significant investments and time required for product development, inadequacy to provide a good seal, difficult size selection, and high maintenance. In spite of all these drawbacks, various benefits and advantages of medical grade tubing is expected to drive deployment during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2020, Teleflex Medical OEM announced acquisition of IWG High-Performance Conductors (HPC), a manufacturer of medical tubing and wire components. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Teleflex Medical OEM\'s position in the field of custom-engineered medical devices, as well as provide clients with technologies used in electrophysiology, drug-and stent-delivery, and neurovascular interventions. It also broadens and diversifies Teleflex Medical OEM\'s in-house capabilities portfolio.

Catheters & cannulas segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Healthcare industry acknowledge the benefits earned by the use of catheters and cannulas, such as administration of fluids and medications, removal of fluids or urine from the body, and the provision of oxygen. This has resulted in high preference for catheters and cannulas among end-users.

Silicone segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Temperature, chemicals, Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and x-rays are all resistant to silicone tubes. They also have high resistance toward adhering to body tissue and do not support microbial growth which is driving its demand.

Co-extruded segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. These products are commonly used in packaging of medical devices. They are also used in drug delivery applications such as insulin administration, angiography, and pain management. Catheters and dual-layer tubing are also made from co-extruded tubing. Furthermore, these products are preferred due to their adaptability, versatility, and low cost.

Market in Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for minimally invasive medical procedures in healthcare sector in this region. Increase in healthcare accessibility is also contributing to market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented global medical grade tubing market on the basis of material, application, structure, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Thermoplastic Elastomer and Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Catheters & Cannulas

Drug Delivery Systems

Special Applications

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Single-Lumen

Co-Extruded

Multi-Lumen

Tapered tubing

Braided tubing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the Medical Grade Tubing Market

In-depth analysis of the historical years (2017-2018) and forecast period (2021-2030)

Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiries, and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

