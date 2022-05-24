Men’s Intimate Care Products Market is Expected to Reach US$ 451.78 Bn by 2030 | Men’s Intimate Care Products Industry Size, Trend, Demand, Analysis and Forecast Till 2030

Companies Profiled in Men’s Intimate Care Products Market are The Procter and Gamble Company, Colgate Palmolive, Church & Dwight, Coty Inc., Unilever PLC, L’Oreal S.A., Reckitt and Benckiser, Beiersdorf A.G., and Among Others

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The men’s intimate care products market is projected to rise at a CAGR of ~7.8% between 2022 and 2030, Future Market Insights foresees rapid growth for the market. Younger generation today account for a significant share of discretionary purchases across the globe. Nowadays, consumers are more focused on buying those brands which can help them better their lifestyle. Over the past few years, the perception regarding masculinity among people has changed. Being tough is still important for many but being well groomed is equally important. With increasing number of men looking to stay well-groomed and presentable, the men’s intimate care products market is likely to gain impetus.



Millennial men are more concerned about grooming and hygiene than ever before. Moreover, internet and smart phones are significantly influencing their purchasing behaviour. Changes in consumer perception in the last couple of years is transforming the personal care industry. Therefore, men’s intimate care products market is expected to witness impressive growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Men’s Intimate Care Products Market Study

According to the report, companies in the market continue to focus on accelerating innovation and developing different sales channel especially in the e-Commerce category. The key players are trying to build up their expertise in digital and e-Commerce with an aim to drive transformational growth. Their efforts are also aimed to enhance digital marketing techniques by considering how people consume messages and contents.

The East Asia and South Asia region are the potential markets in the global men’s intimate care products market, as the male population and millennial ratio opting for personal care and hygiene products is rising rapidly in the emerging markets.

Among product, the wipes, creams/moisturizers and shaving care segments are expected to exhibit a comparatively higher CAGR in the global men’s intimate care products market in the near future, this is attributed to the fact that around 30% of men follow a skincare regimen and this ratio is further likely to increase.





“Some of the leading players in the global men’s intimate care products market are focusing on profit maximization by introducing new product offerings and expanding their existing product portfolio. Companies are also seeking various opportunities to enhance customer engagement and also to retain them.” says an FMI analyst.

Shifting Focus of Advertising Campaigns to Positively Impact Growth

There has been a shift in the marketing campaigns adopted by the players in the market as the priorities of men have changed due to changes in their perceptions. The focus of campaigns has shifted from “portraying masculinity” to “tutoring men”. Besides this, companies are designing marketing strategies that are relatable to today’s men’s personality and attitudes. These factors are expected to drive growth in the Men’s Intimate Care Products market.

Who is winning?

Some of the key players operating in the Men’s Intimate Care Products market are Procter and Gamble, Unilever PLC, L’Oreal S.A, Reckitt and Benckiser, Colgate Palmolive, Church & Dwight, Coty Inc., Beiersdorf A.G, Natura & Co., Godrej Industries, and among others.

Several men’s intimate care products’ manufacturing companies are significantly spending on promotional activities, expanding their physical stores presence, and entering into strategic partnership with prominent players in the market to cater to growing consumer demand for Men’s Intimate Care Products. This is expected to help companies to increase their brand awareness and also allows them to gain competitive advantage across the globe.

In 2019, Pee Safe, a hygiene and wellness brand, launched new product namely ‘Pee Safe’ natural intimate wash for men. This product has natural ingredient and Help Company to cater to growing consumer demand for natural hygiene products among customers.





